in/PACT & FIS™ release new product: Round Up To Charity for Debit Transactions

Round Up is a new, innovative solution that lets cardholders "round up" transactions to donate to charity.

Half of Americans have less than a three-month cushion in their savings account and more than a quarter (37 percent) of Americans have no savings account whatsoever. Cardholders can choose the amount to round up that meets their financial needs, and these small amounts in turn have the potential to create long-lasting impacts, both personal and social.

Research shows that 90 percent of global consumers would switch brands to one that is associated with a good cause. Companies that offer their audiences the opportunity to give digitally are increasingly relevant at a time when trends in the giving space are already shifting to digital payments, compounded with recent events like the covid-19 pandemic which makes in-person fundraising difficult.

"Our clients are enthusiastic because rounding up transactions is a recent trend that are marketed to consumers that enables them to contribute to social impact through routine daily debit transactions," said Lisa Dill, VP, Credit and Debit Product of FIS. "With Round Up, financial institutions have the ability to help increase card usage and drive brand loyalty.

"Giving consumers access to safe and seamless digital charitable giving solutions is the way of the future," said John McNeel, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of in/PACT. "Round Up is an easy-to-use way to give to charity every day and with every transaction."

Round Up adds secure capabilities to the bank and credit union network through APIs, bringing a frictionless experience to cardholders without the complications of back-end integration. In conjunction with FIS's Charitable Giving Platform, financial institutions are poised to simplify consumer giving through a convenient, online solution that provides a centralized and secure giving experience.

Round Up launches at a time when financial institutions are searching for creative, new ways to support their communities during a global pandemic and as the younger, tech-savvy generations seek to support brands that are associated with a good cause. As trends in the marketplace already indicate, digital charitable giving is the fastest growing form of fundraising for nonprofits. Financial institutions utilizing Round Up stand to increase card usage, keep their debit card top of wallet, and deliver new value to cardholders, encouraging loyalty to their brand.

in/PACT Inc ., based in Charleston, SC, is a social good technology company that develops cloud-based charitable giving technology and provides charitable giving solutions to purpose-driven clients seeking to drive meaningful engagement, loyalty, and sales through interactive social good programs.

FIS ™ is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

