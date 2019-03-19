in/PACT Accelerates Transformation of Digital Banking and Brand Loyalty with Charitable Giving

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- in/PACT, the nation's premier payments and solutions provider for consumer charitable giving via financial institutions and brands, announced today the appointment of Elena Pierce as its new Chief Executive Oﬃcer. She had been serving in the capacity of Chief Operating Oﬃcer since joining the firm in November 2018.

Former CEO and Co-Founder John McNeel will assume the role of Board Chairman. Since establishing in/PACT in 2015, McNeel led the development of acclaimed social good campaigns for the Super Bowl and the Cannes Lions Festival, as well as developing the company's innovative fintech and loyalty oﬀerings.

Pierce will lead the strategy and scaling of the company to become the most trusted enabler of digital charitable giving, with an unrivaled consumer experience. This includes managing and executing business development and client partnerships in four key areas: large financial services institutions, channel partners, fintech firms and loyalty program providers. Additionally, Pierce is directing the company's current Series A funding round.

"Since joining the in/PACT team late last year, Elena has shown unparalleled leadership in driving our business focus and operations, staging the company for significant growth," McNeel commented. "She has deep knowledge of the payments and financial services ecosystems, as well as the strategic and operational skills in/PACT needs to drive the transformation of digital banking and brand loyalty through charitable giving."

in/PACT has seen a growing number of U.S. financial institutions sign up for the company's consumer-facing charitable giving platform GoodCoin™. in/PACT signed a strategic commercial agreement in 2017 with an industry leading channel partner. The company also powers charitable giving in the loyalty arena for a major national retailer and for multiple platforms that support credit card loyalty programs.

Pierce brings to in/PACT her strategic expertise across product lines and customer segments for some of the nation's most prominent financial services brands, including Citi, Wachovia (now Wells Fargo), Bank One (now Chase), and Sandy Spring Bank. Prior to joining in/PACT, she led sales and strategy eﬀorts at Fiserv, primarily focused on credit unions and community banks.

"Making payments and banking the best it can be has been at the center of my career," said Pierce. "I'm thrilled to lead in/PACT on its mission to grow the world's heart, while helping financial services firms, fintechs and loyalty providers drive meaningful engagement with their customers."

Pierce's appointment comes at a time when in/PACT has been significantly enhancing its leadership team. Recent new hires include Chief Sales Oﬃcer, Chris Canton, a seasoned executive formally with Fiserv, and Morgan Strenck, who joined as Director of Client Experience after more than a decade at Blackbaud.

"With digital charitable giving growing at double digit rates, companies and brands are looking for innovative new solutions to help keep charitable giving within their customer ecosystems," said McNeel. "We have built scalable technology and programs that can help companies of any size, anywhere in the country."

Added Pierce: "in/PACT's solutions positively impact acquisition, retention and cross-sell, all while providing a stellar end-customer experience and growing the share of wallet that goes to charitable giving."

in/PACT develops cloud-based charitable giving solutions for the financial services and loyalty industries and is incorporated in the state of Delaware, with headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. GoodCoinTM, a white-labeled platform specifically designed to be embedded in digital banking, allows consumers to make charitable contributions via their debit or credit cards, online banking, or mobile banking apps of participating financial institutions. The charity payments are supported with an optimal consumer experience that provides access to over 1.2 million charities, matching & round-up campaigns, social impact tracking, social media sharing, and tax receipts. in/PACT's Loyalty Solutions allow retail chains' or brands' customers to receive rewards redeemable for donations to local and national charities.

