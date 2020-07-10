in/PACT Inc. Announces the Launch of a New Social Purpose Consultancy, CHANGEx LLC

Under the leadership of in/PACT Co-Founder and Chairman John McNeel, CHANGEx will help companies and brands identify and define purpose-based strategies to drive societal and organizational change, and will help create frameworks and platforms to bring corporate brand purpose to life with meaningful, engaging solutions.

Built around the concept of helping companies "identify their x" — the social purpose cause or issue that they can most relevantly own and seek to change — CHANGEx will help bring renewed focus and meaning to the social good initiatives of companies and brands.

"As co-founder of a purpose-based technology company, I see the need to help drive engagement with smart, purpose-based solutions that drive loyalty and sales in uncertain times," said John McNeel.

"CHANGEx augments in/PACT Inc.'s suite of cloud-based social good products with the ability to advise companies on how they can shift the playing field and achieve transformational results, strategically and operationally."

CHANGEx will be part of communications holding company The Next Practice Group, chaired by former W2O executive Bob Pearson and joined by in/PACT Advisory Board member Chris Foster as CEO of The Next Practice. The Next Practice Group brings together a collection of founder-led firms that spans the marketing, communications, and technology needs of organizations of all sizes.

"The name, The Next Practice, reflects our belief that best practices are an exercise in studying the past, often leading to mediocre insights," stated Bob Pearson. "Industry leaders don't accept this approach and constantly search for the next practice, the next competitive advantage."

CHANGEx will partner with the other companies within The Next Practice Group in building innovative solutions for the group's shared clients. Sister company in/PACT will provide charitable giving technology to select clients seeking to drive meaningful engagement, loyalty, and sales through interactive social good programs.

John McNeel will retain his current role as Chairman and CEO of in/PACT, in addition to leading the establishment of CHANGEx. Within The Next Practice Group, he will assume leadership for the group's Social Purpose and Social Enterprise solutions.

About in/PACT Inc.

in/PACT Inc ., based in Charleston, SC, is a social good technology company that develops cloud-based charitable giving technology and provides charitable giving solutions to purpose-driven clients seeking to drive meaningful engagement, loyalty, and sales through interactive social good programs.

About The Next Practice Group

The Next Practice Group is a founder-driven collective of firms that spans the marketing, communications, and technology needs of organizations of all sizes. Their teams create a perpetual competitive advantage and value for their clients.

