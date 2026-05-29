INPARADISE Partners with Michelin Guide-Recommended Chef Daniel Sanz Martin for an Exclusive Culinary Collaboration

Built around the concept of connecting global food cultures through immersive dining experiences, the initiative invites guests to explore the traditions, landscapes, and stories behind some of the world's most influential cuisines. For its second chapter, INPARADISE partners with Spanish chef Daniel Sanz Martin, founder of the Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant JARANA, to present a limited-time menu celebrating the evolution of Spanish gastronomy.

If Italy is defined by timeless elegance, Spain represents one of the most influential forces in contemporary cuisine. From vibrant tapas culture to the rise of molecular gastronomy, Spain has continuously shaped the global culinary conversation through creativity, innovation, and a deep respect for regional traditions. Today, Spanish cuisine stands as a reflection of both heritage and reinvention, where classic flavors are constantly reinterpreted through modern techniques and perspectives.

The collaboration reflects INPARADISE's commitment to translating global food cultures into immersive dining experiences, bringing the flavors, stories, and creativity of Spain to guests in Taiwan.

Born in Madrid, Chef Daniel Sanz Martin has dedicated his career to Spanish cuisine, developing a distinctive approach that reinterprets classic flavors through a contemporary perspective. His restaurant, JARANA, has been recognized by the Taiwan Michelin Guide for four consecutive years (2022–2025) and has received Spain's official "Restaurants from Spain" certification, establishing it as one of Taiwan's leading destinations for Spanish dining.

Where Tradition Meets Innovation in Modern Spanish Cuisine

For this chapter, Chef Daniel has selected five signature Spanish dishes that capture the diversity and creativity of the country's culinary landscape, reinterpreting familiar flavors through a contemporary lens. The menu features five iconic Spanish dishes, each thoughtfully reinterpreted through modern techniques and presentation. Highlights include Soft-boiled Egg Yolk with Fish Roe , inspired by the classic Spanish tortilla and reconstructed through molecular gastronomy; Galician-style Octopus , a tribute to Spain's beloved tapas culture; the iconic Seafood Paella ; Pan-fired Oxtail Terrine with Red Wine Foam , combining traditional slow-cooking with contemporary culinary techniques; and Tarta de Santiago , the almond cake famously associated with the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route.

From beloved bar bites to celebrated national dishes, the menu traces a journey across Spain's culinary landscape, highlighting the country's remarkable ability to balance tradition with innovation. More than a collection of recipes, "A Taste Journey Through Spain" offers a cultural exploration of how Spanish gastronomy continues to evolve while maintaining its distinctive place on the world stage.

Through food, storytelling, and cultural exchange, INPARADISE transforms this culinary journey into a memorable dining experience—bringing guests one step closer to the flavors of Spain without leaving Taipei. Taste the World, INPARADISE.

Event Details — TASTE THE WORLD | A Taste Journey Through Spain Dates

Now – July 31, 2026

Locations

INPARADISE Xinyi

46F, No. 68, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei

(MRT Taipei City Hall Station)

INPARADISE Xinzhuang

39F, No. 555, Siyuan Rd., Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City

(MRT Xinzhuang Industrial Park Station)

Reservations

https://www.klook.com/en-US/activity/21662-inparadise-taipei/

SOURCE INPARADISE