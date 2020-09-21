Inpher's Secret Computing® Products Launched on AWS

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpher, Inc., a global technology company delivering Secret Computing® solutions, announced today that the XOR Engine, their privacy-preserving Software-as-a-Service, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the AWS Marketplace.

According to the World Economic Forum, data access is the top challenge for nearly 90% of organizations, whereas data protection poses the largest regulatory burden. This traditional dichotomy of enabling greater data utility while preserving privacy and security is solved with Secret Computing®.

Inpher's XOR Secret Computing® Engine leverages advanced encryption-in-use technology to unlock the value of data in analytical and AI applications while preserving privacy, security and sovereignty. Enterprises can run distributed computations across departments, jurisdictions and partner organizations without exposing or moving the underlying data. This means that data scientists and developers can access more data to build better models with mathematically guaranteed precision and compliance.

Now available as an easy to buy and deploy SaaS solution on the AWS marketplace, the product listings give organizations more choices about how they want to evaluate, test and deploy XOR into production environments. With an intuitive user interface, comprehensive RESTful API layer and supporting XOR.py library, it's easier than ever for enterprises to integrate scalable privacy-preserving capabilities into their existing data pipelines.

