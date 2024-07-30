inPhronesis Announces Name Change to inThought Labs

The new name highlights the combined capabilities of decision support expertise and advanced technology solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inPhronesis, a leading provider of cloud-based technology solutions for the life sciences industry, announced today that it is changing its name to inThought Labs. The new name reflects inThought Labs' commitment to providing innovative and impactful technologies to pharmaceutical clients.

inThought Labs logo

The parent of inThought Labs, inThought Research Inc., was founded in 2008 as a strategic partner for biopharma decision makers, providing expert insights and analysis for business development, medical affairs, competitive intelligence, market research, brand, and executive teams. In 2018, inThought Research launched inPhronesis as a subsidiary to market and develop inVision. This cloud-based, AI-driven platform was built specifically for the life sciences industry to enhance efficiency within biopharmaceutical companies and promote generating and sharing actionable insights and recommendations.

The flexible, highly customizable inVision platform will remain the cornerstone of inThought Labs. This platform was built with the deep domain expertise and industry experience of inThought Research to offer tailored solutions for competitor monitoring, conference coverage, pipeline analysis, clinical trial data analysis, publication planning, valuation modeling, and other solutions customized to our clients' needs.

The name inThought Labs highlights the increased importance of AI and other technologies to biopharma decision support, medical affairs/communications, and business development. It also signals the conviction that a biopharma technology provider must have an in-depth understanding of the life science industry and its unique needs. inThought Labs will continue to develop market-leading solutions facilitating better insights and decision making. Importantly, these solutions will meet the compliance and privacy needs of the biopharmaceutical industry. inVision's cloud-based system is built on a SOC2 compliant backbone, and its new AI tools are being built with cutting edge security and privacy checks to give biopharmaceutical companies the confidence they need to broadly adopt our solutions.

"We are excited to become inThought Labs, demonstrating our commitment to excellence and innovation to the life sciences industry," said Chris Martin, President of inThought Labs. "By combining our cutting-edge technology solutions with the unparalleled domain expertise and industry experience of inThought, we offer our clients a unique and powerful value proposition that sets us apart from other technology providers."

For more, please see our new website at www.inthoughtlabs.com.

About inThought Labs

inThought Labs is a leading provider of cloud-based technology solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's mission is to empower biopharma decision makers with innovative and impactful technologies that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of biopharma decision support, medical communications, and business development. The company's flagship product is the inVision platform, a cloud-based solution that integrates multiple data sources and applies advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to facilitate generating actionable insights and recommendations. For more information, please visit www.inthought.com.

About inThought Research

inThought Research is a premier life science advisory firm that provides expert insights and analysis on a wide range of topics, such as competitive intelligence, market research, medical affairs, and business development. For more information, please visit www.inthought.com.

Contact information

Haley Sellers

[email protected]

(804) 878-6900

SOURCE inThought, Inc.