Inpixon Again Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services

Inpixon Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced the company has been named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services [1]. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the report, "Through 2022, the indoor location market continued to mature as organizations began to realize the value of knowing the location of people and assets. As the market continues to evolve, growth is becoming exponential; Gartner projects the indoor location services market to reach $55 billion revenue by 2030, up from $1.9 billion in 2021."

"We are proud to be again named a Leader by Gartner in their most recent Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services," stated Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Inpixon has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant five years in a row, and a Leader in the last two. We believe this consistency demonstrates our commitment to innovation and to providing a full-stack RTLS solution that supports a wide array of use cases for organizations in multiple industries."

Inpixon boasts a wide array of location technology solutions for industrial, manufacturing, and production environments, using indoor intelligence and real-time visibility to connect assets, personnel, and industrial processes.

Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly track the location and movements of key assets, equipment, inventories and more, across industrial processes.

Personnel Tracking: Monitor the real-time location of workers in high-stakes scenarios to improve safety and productivity.

Worker Safety & Collision Avoidance: Create a safer industrial environment with real-time visibility, safety geofenced zones, and alerts that help you identify and respond to potential safety incidents. Power lone worker tracking, man-down alarms, employee mustering, collision avoidance, evacuations, and more.

Workflow Optimization: Optimize industrial processes with digital twins that help you identify bottlenecks, enhance automation, improve asset utilization, and more.

The report states, "The location of people and critical assets is no longer optional but required for safety, compliance and cost optimization. Infrastructure and operations leaders should assess vendors based on their capability to meet multiple indoor location opportunities and address new use scenarios."

"It gives our team a great sense of pride to again be named a Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services report," stated Scott Howell, Inpixon's VP of Marketing & RevOps. "We're grateful for this recognition from Gartner, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the standard of innovation and excellence upon which our clients rely."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

