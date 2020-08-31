Inpixon and FSI Team for Facility Management Solutions Incorporating Intelligent Maps to Combat COVID-19

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced a collaboration agreement with FSI (FM Solutions) Limited (FSI), a market leader in facility management solutions and workplace technology, specifically, computer-aided facility management (CAFM) and integrated workplace management systems (IWMS). FSI is headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in North America, Australia and Asia.

Facility management software provides organizations a holistic view of their facility and maintenance activities, enabling them to effectively plan preventative maintenance, assign and track work orders, optimize energy efficiency, and more. The system incorporates data from a variety of sensors and IoT devices, many of which have both a spatial component (e.g., location within the facility) and building information modeling (BIM) data (e.g., part number and manufacturer). Plotting sensors, equipment, devices and BIM data directly onto Inpixon indoor maps delivers an intuitive graphic presentation of the facility's information for easier visualization and faster decision making.

Inpixon and FSI are teaming to pursue joint opportunities for their solutions, with an initial emphasis on enterprise implementations that address pandemic-related challenges. Indoor spaces can be a transmission vector for viruses, underlining the importance for tools to help organizations safeguard their employees and visitors.

With FSI and Inpixon, along with the appropriate environmental sensors and integrations, customers can achieve, among other benefits, the following:

Identify building zones that have sensors reporting poor air quality;

Pinpoint and navigate to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units that have sensors reporting a need for filter cleaning or replacement;

Dispatch cleaning teams and navigate to areas or assets identified as needing sanitation efforts;

Assign work orders to reconfigure cubicles to allow for more social distancing;

Automatically reconfigure airflow with a tap on the map.

"An increase in requests for indoor mapping technologies from our clients encouraged us to seek out a top indoor mapping and indoor intelligence provider, leading us to Inpixon," commented Jon Benjamin, FSI Regional Vice President. "Facility managers are also increasingly looking for their facility management software to help improve workplace safety and to address re-opening guidelines and best practices in regards to the pandemic. FSI's Concept Evolution suite with Inpixon Mapping can enable facility managers to quickly visualize and address workplace safety issues, both on a proactive and reactive basis as the situation warrants, to facilitate the safe reopening and ongoing operation of our customers' businesses."

"We are pleased to work with FSI, as our technologies complement each other well," stated Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon. "FSI's substantial reach to potential customers and their international footprint allow us to address new markets and additional customer segments. FSI's award-winning solutions combined with Inpixon's visionary Indoor Intelligence platform and Workplace Readiness™ solutions provide customers a comprehensive offering that can address a wide range of critical business needs. We look forward to working with FSI on executing opportunities already identified as well as on aggressively pursuing new opportunities together in the $39.5 billion1 global facility management market."

About FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

FSI is a market-leading Facilities Management software provider, headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices across the Americas, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and expanding. With 30 years of success, FSI is routinely ranked among the top three industry leading computer-aided facility management (CAFM) systems and often ranked first for innovation and development as well as product functionality enabling the development of relationships with world-class organizations. FSI helps businesses to run smarter by providing tools needed to manage facilities and support the well-being of their staff and visitors. FSI's simple and effective solutions work across a vast range of industries through ever-evolving demands. The FSI portfolio includes Concept Evolution CAFM / IWMS, Workplace apps, Mobile Workforce apps, Contractor Supply Chain Management, and Concept Rapide Field Service Management for small teams. For more information, follow FSI on Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit fsifm.com.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to integrate newly acquired technologies and businesses into our operations, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

1 Source: MarketsandMarkets https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/facilities-management-market-1030.html

