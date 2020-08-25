Inpixon and The CXApp Collaborate on Multi-Technology Social Distancing and Contact Tracing Methodologies Designed to Reduce COVID-19 Infections and Enhance Incident Response

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced an agreement with The CXApp whereby the parties will collaborate and jointly pursue sales and marketing opportunities around the companies' respective and complementary digital contact tracing and social distancing solutions.

Businesses face numerous workplace reentry challenges. While organizations would ideally like to bring employees back into the office swiftly, they must balance that desire with concrete measures that help ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors. Inpixon and The CXApp can provide businesses enterprise-specific solutions to address safety within the confines of their private buildings.

Social Distancing

Inpixon and The CXApp utilize synergistic social distancing approaches -- unique in methodology but common in objective. The CXApp's Social Distancing Alerts system is a peer-to-peer approach that uses the smartphone as both a Bluetooth beacon and a receiver to deliver real-time notifications via an app to employees when they are too near one another for a period of time. Inpixon utilizes Wi-Fi and other radio frequency signals, develops and reports customer-defined zone health scores to management, and does not require an app to be installed on the phone. Inpixon reports on building zone health by evaluating factors such as occupancy level (e.g., number of devices in a given area) and potential crowding (e.g., devices per square foot) within a particular zone.

Contact Tracing

By analyzing historical wireless device locations, Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform can provide data to assist officials and employers in identifying which zones within an employer's premises a self-identified exposed individual may have traveled over a specified period of time, how long the individual may have stayed within a particular zone, and proximity to others within the same zone. This same tool can also assist organizations in identifying areas for prioritized cleaning after being notified that an exposed individual was on premises. The CXApp utilizes its Social Distancing Alerts to securely log flagged device-to-device proximities for contact tracing purposes, without using specific location in the building as a factor. Using the two methodologies together can provide unique insights unavailable to any single solution.

"It's important for businesses to leverage their indoor data to help with social distancing, cleaning routines and contact tracing, not only for employee safety but also to help enforce compliance with governmental guidelines or mandates," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Both Inpixon and The CXApp are solution providers within Lenovo's ThinkIoT Back to Work Solutions ecosystem, and as such, we look forward to working closely with The CXApp on multiple fronts."

"When it comes to fighting this pandemic, we believe two tools are better than one," commented Leon Papkoff, The CXApp CEO and Chief Strategist. "Organizations can use Inpixon in parallel with The CXApp today to create visibility and help drive healthy behaviors in the workforce. The complimentary solutions provide two distinct information sources that can arm employers with unique capabilities and intelligence around social distancing and contact tracing to proactively address workplace safety."

About The CXApp

The CXApp is a mobile solution for digital customer experience programs across meetings, events, communities and campuses. Serving as a comprehensive workplace experience solution, the SaaS platform drives engagement with a mobile-first mindset across workplace operations through personalized and connected on-site journeys. The CXApp is the mobile app platform that customers can customize and deploy across all their locations, buildings and programs, year after year. The CXApp streamlines all digital touchpoints across the workplace into one central hub. For more information, please visit thecxapp.com.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Inpixon

