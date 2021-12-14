Inpixon Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives, including a possible asset sale, merger with another company or spin-off of one or more of Inpixon's business units.

Nadir Ali, chief executive officer of Inpixon, said, "Inpixon has engaged in a series of acquisitions and investments over the last several years, executing on an aggressive growth strategy focused on building its comprehensive Indoor Intelligence platform. With a strong cash position and consecutive year-over-year, and quarter-over-quarter, revenue increases the past two years, management believes it is in its best historical business and financial position, and, yet, our common stock continues to trade at well below the sum of our parts. We believe the best way to maximize shareholder value is to explore options that will support our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and continued innovation by combining the physical and digital worlds for augmented reality and the metaverse using our location-based technologies. As always, we will remain intensely committed to the satisfaction of our customers, employees and shareholders."

Inpixon, in making this announcement, notes that there can be no assurance that the review process will result in any strategic alternative, or as to its outcome or timing. Inpixon has neither set a timetable for completion of the review process, nor has it made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time, however, it has recently received an inbound, preliminary indication of interest from another company, which has valued Inpixon well above today's market capitalization. Inpixon expects to retain an investment bank as its financial advisor, as necessary, in evaluating and exploring any available strategic options.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™ delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit Inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the process in which it engages to evaluate strategic alternatives; the terms, timing, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction and whether one will be consummated at all; the impact of any strategic transaction on the company; the fluctuation of economic conditions; the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints; Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business and effectively manage the growth from such acquisitions; the performance of management and employees; the outcomes of any litigation, regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations that we may be subject to; the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology; Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements; the ability to obtain financing as needed; competition; general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inpixon

Related Links

www.inpixon.com

