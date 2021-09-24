Inpixon Aware Wins Security Excellence Award Honoring the Best Solutions to Secure IoT Devices and Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that Inpixon Aware has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading publication covering IoT technologies. This is the company's fourth win in five years of this award which recognizes organizations delivering exemplary software or hardware solutions used to secure IoT devices and networks.

Inpixon Aware is Inpixon's security solution that provides organizations broad visibility into their wireless environments. A near real-time security dashboard enables management to visualize the location and movements of active wireless devices in order to make key decisions around security, risk mitigation and public safety. The product uses radio frequency (RF) sensors which detect and position Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular and UWB wireless transmissions emanating from phones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, access points, IoT devices and more. Authorized devices can be designated as known, while others can be investigated as possible unauthorized, rogue devices. Alarms can be triggered when wireless devices are in restricted areas such as no-phone zones, and security personnel can be altered when devices pass customer-defined geofenced boundaries.

"It is my honor to congratulate Inpixon for their innovative work and contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Ken Briodagh, editorial director for IoT Evolution World. "The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace."

"Winning this award three years in a row demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We're constantly listening to our customers and consistently delivering new and enhanced products that help increase organizations' productivity, operational efficiency and security. Inpixon Aware offers valuable insight into the location of wireless devices, people, and assets to support a wide variety of use cases. We are proud to provide this comprehensive, award-winning solution to the market."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

