Inpixon Brings UWB and Chirp RTLS to Award-Winning Inpixon Aware

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the release of Inpixon Aware 5.18.2 which adds Inpixon nanoLES RTLS location engine integration and supports Inpixon's newest generation of multi-tech radio frequency sensors with enhanced encryption methodologies and advanced sensor authentication processes.

Inpixon's enterprise and government customers can now utilize a single user interface, Inpixon Aware, to support an even wider set of use cases and technologies than previously possible. For example, organizations can track the location of high-value assets within inches with UWB, monitor movements of personnel and devices across wide areas with chirp, and detect Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular devices to identify rogue or unauthorized wireless activity – all on a single dashboard.

"It is important for organizations to bridge the gap between physical and digital security," noted Adam Benson, CTO of Inpixon. "With Inpixon Aware, customers can simultaneously enhance their cybersecurity profile, by monitoring for unauthorized wireless signals, and their physical security posture, by tracking assets and other tagged entities. Inpixon Aware's comprehensive approach offers companies the ability to leverage their original investment as they expand their installations and usage scenarios, and enables them to meet a broad set of indoor intelligence needs with a single software solution."

"This Aware release showcases the expanded capabilities and benefits made possible by integrating systems and technologies into a unified user experience," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "I believe Inpixon is executing well on our product strategies as we continue to advance our leadership as a one-stop shop for all indoor intelligence solutions."

Inpixon Aware has been recognized with several industry accolades including the recently announced 2021 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

