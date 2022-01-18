Inpixon Contracts with Premier Automotive Vehicle Manufacturer to Provide Employee Experience App

PALO ALTO, Calif, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, announced today it has contracted with a premier automotive vehicle manufacturer to provide Inpixon's smart office app for use at several of their workplace locations including the U.S. corporate headquarters campus and multiple international locations. The agreement includes up-front professional services fees and recurring revenue license fees totaling more than half a million dollars over the initial three-year term.

Inpixon believes the new client chose the Inpixon smart office app to help enhance the employee experience, stimulate collaboration, and enable more automated and paperless processes across the client's global network of offices.

"We're proud to provide our products and services to this client which many view as a dynamic, pioneering company," Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, commented. "For organizations with multiple locations and numerous employees, it's important to provide solutions that enable workers to stay connected and engaged. Inpixon's custom-branded smart office app allows users not only to communicate with colleagues regardless of their location on-site or remote, but also to seamlessly interact with company resources and systems, all from a single smartphone app. We are pleased to have won this contract and believe it illustrates the continued momentum we are witnessing in the adoption of our solutions within large enterprises. We look forward to pursuing potential additional opportunities for our recently acquired industrial IoT (IIoT), smart warehouse and smart factory solutions with this client, to address the needs of both the business and industrial sides of their organization."

Employees of this Inpixon customer will be able to utilize their client-branded Android and iOS apps for the following functionality:

View real-time workspace availability maps

Perform desk- and room-booking that is integrated with the employee directory and server calendars

Add virtual meeting links via a Zoom integration to facilitate hybrid meetings

Find and navigate to desired destinations or colleagues using Inpixon maps and blue-dot positioning

Communicate via the Slack deep-links integration, push notifications, surveys and live polls

Ascertain local campus information including dining, wellness, amenities, local hotel accommodations and transportation

Report facility issues

The solution will be accessible for the visually impaired and includes an analytics dashboard for management to view facility capacity and space utilization reports. The mobile app is intended to enhance the employee experience while providing easier access to information and co-workers to ultimately facilitate a safer and more connected workforce.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

