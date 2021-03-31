Inpixon Introduces UWB Personnel Tag for Real-Time Location System

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the Inpixon Personnel Tag, a compact, lightweight ultra-wideband (UWB) locator tag for Inpixon's real-time location system (RTLS). It is designed to deliver 30-centimeter accuracy to locate employees or visitors in real-time in order to support a variety of safety and security use cases.

The Inpixon Personnel Tag is a compact, lightweight ultra-wideband (UWB) locator tag for RTLS.

The RTLS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the 2020-2025 period, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets, and the demand specifically for UWB technology-based RTLS solutions is anticipated to surge. The firm reports that, UWB offers higher accuracy and range with lower power consumption in comparison with most other RTLS technologies, leading to its increased penetration in applications requiring high accuracy.

"There are a number of situations where location precision is paramount, and safety and security applications top the list," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Finding an employee quickly in an emergency, executing an evacuation, mustering, identifying crowding, or locating unescorted visitors are just a few examples. Performing space and floor planning based on actual personnel usage patterns is another. RTLS can deliver increased visibility, safety, and productivity for corporate enterprises, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, healthcare and other industries. We're pleased to offer this new tag through Inpixon and its reseller partners as well as to OEMs and integrators in white- and private-labeled options.

The Inpixon Personnel Tag is used in conjunction with Inpixon's UWB anchors and nanoLES location engine for an RTLS solution capable of supporting large-scale deployments. Key features of the tag in addition to its centimeters-level accuracy include wireless charging with industry-standard Qi chargers; a durable IP65 housing to protect against water, dirt and impact; over-the-air firmware updates; and wireless configuration to ease deployment and changes.

Adam Benson, CTO of Inpixon, said, "The tag is small and light, yet our engineering team was still able to build in an impressive set of capabilities. For example, the tag's configurable transmission rate -- supporting up to 10 blinks per second -- enables administrators to realize their ideal balance of updates and battery usage. And the onboard 3-D accelerometer allows for the tag to conserve battery life when not in motion. From form factor to performance, I believe this new tag is a great complement to our enterprise-class RTLS solution."

For more information on Inpixon Personnel Tag and other RTLS solutions, please go to https://nanotron.com/EN/rtls-tags. To speak with a product specialist, please visit https://nanotron.com/EN/ca_contact-php.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

