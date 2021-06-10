Inpixon Launches Active Tag for Long-Range, Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Asset Tracking

Suitable for indoor and/or outdoor use, the Inpixon Asset Tag is designed to track hospital equipment, tools, vehicles, robots, dangerous or sensitive materials, mobile storage compartments, maintenance yard equipment, and other high-value assets that need to be tracked or located quickly and definitively. Efficient asset management can deter theft, aid in loss recovery, identify workflow bottlenecks, ease inventory management, and increase asset utilization and worker productivity.

The Inpixon Asset Tag utilizes chirp radio-frequency technology and delivers a unique performance profile combining high accuracy, long operational range and interference resilience. The tag can achieve up to 300 meters in range with one-meter location precision. Additionally, the tag includes an integrated 3D accelerometer to sense movement, and its data transmission rate is configurable. This allows the tag to report its position more frequently when in motion, and less frequently, to conserve battery life, when not in motion. The tag's settings can be reconfigured wirelessly as the customer's needs or use cases change.

"The Inpixon Asset Tag launch continues our steady stream of innovative RTLS product releases and complements our full-stack Indoor Intelligence solution," said Adam Benson, CTO of Inpixon. "Market research firm MarketsandMarkets notes, 'The evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT) has increased the demand for enterprise asset management (EAM) systems,' and that the market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026. We believe our expanded RTLS solution portfolio, which has been designed to support large-scale, enterprise deployments and to track thousands of assets simultaneously, is well positioned to meet that increased demand."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inpixon

Related Links

www.inpixon.com

