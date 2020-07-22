Inpixon Launches New Website Highlighting Comprehensive Indoor Intelligence Platform with Mapping, Positioning, Security and Analytics

The new website highlights Inpixon's enhanced suite of solutions secured through a number of acquisitions including its intelligent mapping capabilities, enhanced visitor and security analytics, a suite of GPS products to bridge indoor and outdoor positioning data, and the Systat and SigmaPlot suite of statistical and data visualization software. Inpixon's comprehensive Indoor Intelligence platform provides organizations with the tools to ingest, interpret, and integrate data with a wide range of dynamic, customizable, and scalable solutions encompassing indoor mapping, positioning, analytics and security.

The launch of the new site is appropriately timed to coincide with Inpixon's "Reclaim Your Workplace" national advertising campaign as it complements the campaign's objective of raising awareness around the company's Workplace Readiness solution and Inpixon's comprehensive Indoor Intelligence platform. The Inpixon Workplace Readiness solution was developed to assist organizations in preparing their workplace for the safe return of employees and visitors in addition to the company's core Indoor Intelligence platform that can address multiple use cases with a single platform.

"We are excited to launch our new website as we believe it will serve as an informative resource for our clients and prospective customers," commented Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon. "The website provides key insights and information on all our technologies and solutions. It also enables visitors to stay up-to-date on our latest news and events and provides quick access to our Investor Relations section."

Inpixon's new website is now live and can be accessed at inpixon.com. The site will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, business activity, corporate milestones, events, and investor and financial information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct email alerts from the Company.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

