Inpixon Receives FCC Certification For Ultra-WideBand (UWB) Module

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced it has received certification for its Ultra-WideBand (UWB) module from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC-certified UWB module is designed and developed by Inpixon for use in Inpixon and third-party sensors, built to meet the IEEE 802.15.4 UWB standard and has an ability to provide positional accuracy of under 30 centimeters. According to Market and Markets, the Ultra-Wideband market is projected to reach USD $2.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The anticipated growth is due to the rapid adoption of UWB technology within consumer electronics and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) applications including numerous use cases across the healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, security and other industries. Companies such as Apple, NXP and Samsung are utilizing UWB for device-to-device applications and location-based services due to its high accuracy and reliability with low-to-no radio signal interference.

"Inpixon is determined to establish ourselves as the leader in the indoor location technology market, leveraging both our comprehensive offering and first-in-class technologies which enable our customers to achieve the right mix of solutions for their specific needs," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "This new FCC-certified UWB module will enable many of our existing and new enterprise customers to gain significant advantage by utilizing a unique combination of cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) signal detection for positioning. We believe Inpixon's sensors, analytics, and mapping, combined within our intelligent, integrated platform, provide customers the best digital situational awareness technology for location services, security, risk mitigation and public safety for their indoor spaces."

"We are especially proud of our research and development team for these technological achievements, as well as rapid prototyping, testing and development of this UWB module," commented Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO. "The proficiency gained from our current projects will inspire our pipeline of upcoming innovative products and associated software."

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

