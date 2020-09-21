Inpixon Receives Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, announced today that Inpixon Aware has received the 2020 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading publication covering IoT technologies. The award honors organizations delivering exemplary software or hardware solutions which secure IoT devices and networks.

Award-winning Inpixon Aware uses sensors to track the location and movements of Wi-Fi, BLE, UWB and cellular devices -- both on and off network -- to enhance situational awareness, identify unauthorized devices, enforce no-phone zones and more.

Inpixon's indoor security solution, Inpixon Aware, empowers organizations to secure their premises using wide-spectrum RF detection and positioning, delivering situational awareness by detecting wireless devices and their movements. The solution delivers visibility into an organization's facilities and a robust wireless intrusion detection solution, presented within a live security dashboard providing management with essential insights and tools to make key decisions around security, risk mitigation and public safety, at scale. Inpixon's comprehensive indoor security solution includes state-of-the-art sensors that can detect Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) transmissions.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director, IoT Evolution World. "It is my honor to congratulate Inpixon for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry."

"We are honored to be awarded the Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution for the third time," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Our comprehensive solution has the ability to address multiple use cases as well as provides management with the critical tools to make informative decisions around security and public safety."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Inpixon Aware, an innovative solution that earned Inpixon the 2020 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing continued innovation from Inpixon in the future."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

