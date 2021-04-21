Inpixon Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Global

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that Gartner, a leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has recognized Inpixon for its ability to offer critical capabilities across all six indoor location services use cases including Zonal Asset Tracking, People Tracking, and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) Asset Tracking. "This research is intended to help organizations shortlist vendors that match their indoor location services requirements," notes Gartner in its 2021 Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Global report [1].

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner, as they are widely considered to be one of the most influential research firms, looked to and trusted by large enterprise CIOs, CTOs and other technology buyers," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Coupled with our recent naming as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, and our winning IoT Breakthrough's IoT Sensor Company of the Year Award, we believe that Inpixon's recognition by outside pundits is noteworthy."

As per the Gartner Critical Capabilities report's findings and recommendations:

"The need for indoor location services is expanding into new markets, as well as creating more complex use cases in existing markets. Both scenarios require platforms capable of harnessing multiple location technologies to provide the necessary "blue dot" information.

All vendors serving this market can address a single use case or specific functionality needed in a single vertical. However, capabilities vary widely, particularly when organizations have multiple use case requirements that involve tracking people or when an asset is a flight risk.

Flexibility of integration is paramount for indoor location services platforms to provide the application options required to address differing vertical market requirements."

"I&O leaders responsible for mobile and endpoint technologies that expand the digital workplace's capabilities should deploy a comprehensive location platform that is able to ingest the data from different technologies or vendors, while providing an API to communicate "blue dot" location information to dashboards or business rules."

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, said, "We believe this recognition strongly supports that our Indoor Intelligence platform is comprehensive and effective. We're delivering in the areas of importance noted by Gartner above. For instance, our platform offers flexible implementation to address vertical-specific requirements, supports multiple technologies, ingests third-party data, includes API's to trigger business rules, and enables numerous use cases. Customers can start by solving one specific problem, for instance, implementing a map-based desk reservation system to facilitate the return to work, and then leverage that investment to address additional use cases, such as real time location system (RTLS) asset tracking. We believe the Gartner Critical Capabilities evaluation backs the Inpixon value proposition and helps customers to partner with Inpixon with confidence."

[1] Gartner, 'Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Global,' Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 23 February 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inpixon

Related Links

www.inpixon.com

