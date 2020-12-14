Inpixon Releases High-Performance, Real-Time Location System Server Enhancements

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the release of nanoLES 3.3, delivering increased location accuracy, expanded system scalability and interoperability, and enhanced developer tools for use in real-time location systems (RTLS) deployments.

Inpixon's nanoLES is an advanced location engine server enabling ultra-wideband (UWB) and chirp spread spectrum (CSS) RTLS solutions for real-time positioning of people and devices. Its ability to determine the location of tags multiple times per second makes nanoLES capable of being used in situations where low-latency, real-time determination is a necessity. These use cases include finding an injured worker, avoiding collisions, monitoring parts on a production line, activating ventilation as a worker enters an area, and facilitating turn-by-turn navigation. The latest version delivers, among other features, improved UWB positional accuracy, a RESTful API architecture for interoperability with IoT platforms and third-party systems, automated performance adaption to the available number of CPU cores, and enhancements to the developer toolkit.

"Location accuracy, consistency and scalability are critical for our clients' real-time location use cases," noted Adam Benson, CTO of Inpixon. "With our latest release, we continue to deliver location precision within centimeters while scaling to more than 10,000 tracked entities. Our patented techniques and methods, including our virtualized time synchronization, enable analyzation of up to 2,500 simultaneous tag data packet 'blinks' per second to deliver the location of key people or assets. And our developer toolkit enables efficient configuration and maintenance processes which can speed installation and decrease the total cost of ownership."

"We are excited to launch these enhancements to nanoLES to further support large-scale RTLS deployments and to meet the growing needs of major enterprise organizations around the world," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Centimeters and milliseconds matter when it comes to real-time positioning, and we're proud to deliver our high-performance RTLS solution for use in a wide range of industries and critical use cases. MarketsandMarkets projects the location-based services (LBS) and real-time location systems (RTLS) market will grow at 17.1% CAGR to $39.2 billion by 2025, and we believe our IP and product portfolios, global customer base, and established developer and distribution partnerships, position us well to achieve significant success in this fast-growing market."

For more information on Inpixon RTLS solutions, please go to https://nanotron.com/EN/rtls-location-server-software. To speak with a product specialist, please visit https://nanotron.com/EN/ca_contact-php.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

