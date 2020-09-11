Inpixon RF Video Connector Integrated into Genetec Security Center Omnicast for Sensor Fusion-Enabled Video Analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced its Radio Frequency (RF) Video Connector has been certified by the Genetec™ Development Acceleration Program to run with Genetec Security Center Omnicast™, meeting high standards of quality and in-depth integration. Inpixon RF Video Connector is now integrated with Genetec Security Center Omnicast, a leading IP video management solution, offering increased situational awareness and advanced investigative forensics capabilities for indoor spaces.

Coronavirus masks are a boon for crooks who hide their faces, and law enforcement officials are seeing an increase in the number of criminals taking advantage of the pandemic to commit crimes, according to WUSA-TV. In the current COVID-19 environment, masks have become a part of many persons' day-to-day routine, but it poses a challenge for law enforcement when trying to identify a person of interest. Inpixon RF Video Connector addresses some of the tough, persistent challenges with traditional video surveillance by helping to identify suspects even if their face is obscured, in low- or no-light conditions, or even if the suspect roams the building where cameras are not present.

Inpixon RF Video Connector uses sensor fusion and harnesses the power of indoor intelligence for a smarter approach to video, allowing organizations to further protect their indoor spaces. Its unique, patented process correlates RF device presence to individual security video frames in order to help organizations identify persons-of-interest, follow them across cameras and off-camera, and to be alerted when the person returns to the facility. The solution gives security teams powerful new tools and insights to respond to critical incidents using existing wireless infrastructure or specialized Inpixon sensors. Within a single pane of glass, organizations have essential insights and advanced capabilities such as:

Wireless Device Detection & Positioning: Detect and locate devices and view them in the context of a map with corresponding video camera fields of view.

Detect and locate devices and view them in the context of a map with corresponding video camera fields of view. Correlate Video & Device Presence: Quickly search video archives to match video of security incidents with device location data to see what devices were present.

Quickly search video archives to match video of security incidents with device location data to see what devices were present. Find & Follow: Quickly list all historical locations of devices linked to persons of interest, even off-camera locations.

Quickly list all historical locations of devices linked to persons of interest, even off-camera locations. Automated Alerts: Trigger security alerts when a flagged device is detected on site.

"We are pleased to have our RF Video Connector certified and integrated into Genetec Security Center Omnicast," said Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon. "Our combined solution provides organizations greater insights into their premises with increased security measures. Organizations with an established, compatible infrastructure can leverage these tools quickly, without further hardware installation, as we can remotely activate the solution. We believe Genetec's established, global customer base will allow for broader awareness and accelerated adoption of our technology."

"We're very excited to partner with Inpixon, integrating their Indoor Intelligence technology," said Rob Borsch, Practice Leader - Signature Brands at Genetec, Inc. "With the many challenges facing businesses today, from spiking crime to the COVID crisis, delivering a safer, frictionless customer experience and protecting bottom-line profits are critical areas of focus. Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence, combined with video, provides security and loss prevention teams with the tools needed to help resolve these challenges and to mitigate losses."

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company's flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries. For more information about Genetec, visit genetec.com.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the purchase of Inpixon's products and services by Genetec customers, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Genetec™ and Security Center Omnicast™ are trademarks of Genetec Inc., and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products.

