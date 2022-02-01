Inpixon Secures Contract for Hybrid Event Solution to Support Conference with 50,000 In-Person and Virtual Attendees

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it has secured an agreement to provide its hybrid event solution to support a hybrid conference to be hosted by a leading Fortune 500 company anticipated to have more than 50,000 attendees. The solution will power simultaneous delivery of event content and services to both a custom-branded, location-aware mobile app for in-person attendees and multi-language virtual event platform for remote attendees.

"Inpixon's events platform business presents an opportunity for strong revenue growth over a short period of time," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "I believe this most recent events engagement, which will provide several hundred thousand dollars of revenue to Inpixon to support a single five-day hybrid event, demonstrates the upside potential for this product line. Independent researchers are projecting increased demand for hybrid events, and we believe Inpixon has an outstanding solution at an opportune time as companies shift from virtual-only to hybrid events."

Research firm Frost & Sullivan noted, "Businesses will increasingly demand a unified end-to-end platform that meets the full spectrum of needs from online meetings to events of all sizes, spanning in-person, virtual and hybrid experiences." More than 90% of companies now conduct some form of virtual event, and 58% are planning for hybrid events that include a mix of in-person and virtual attendees, according to research and strategic advisory firm Metrigy.

The Inpixon event solution includes support for numerous key features including:

Registration

Customized agendas

Multi-language support

Streaming and on-demand video playback of sessions

Polling, chat, and social interactions

Resource downloads

An Inpixon support team during the event

The Inpixon events platform also supports unique, innovative capabilities such as:

Health attestation forms

Encrypted vaccine status uploads

Virtual briefcases

Gamification and leaderboards

Bluetooth beacon-enabled blue-dot location services

NFC stickers with QR codes for contactless services

Leon Papkoff, EVP of Inpixon, said, "We're pleased to have been chosen by this client to help power their events for a fifth year. We believe companies are choosing Inpixon's event platform to increase the number of attendees, to differentiate themselves by offering a modern, compelling event experience, and, overall, to host safe and successful events. Our hybrid events platform also helps organizations 'future proof' their events, meaning, they can adapt their event delivery mode, if needed, to host effective events even in the face of dynamic challenges, such as, changing pandemic conditions or governmental regulations, natural disasters, and weather or transportation issues. As they say, 'The show must go on,' and Inpixon enables that events resiliency."

About Inpixon



Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inpixon