Inpixon State of Indoor Intelligence Report 2021 Reveals Insights on Location Technology's Importance, Adoption Rates, and Deployment Plans

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today released its inaugural The State of Indoor Intelligence 2021 report which reveals the results of primary research conducted with business respondents across a range of industries and company sizes. The report, available at no charge for a limited time, includes data and discussion on indoor intelligence, its current state of adoption, use cases, features and integrations, and the pandemic's impact on IoT initiatives timelines.

The State of Indoor Intelligence 2021, the findings of which are based on an analysis of 143 responses to Inpixon's online survey during November and December 2020, reveals a number of insights including the following:

Indoor intelligence solutions are being used for multiple purposes including organizational operations improvement, customer-facing solutions, and employee-facing solutions

The top use cases deployed in 2020 and prior were job site worker safety, building energy efficiency, asset tracking, and indoor navigation/wayfinding

83% of respondents indicated they have deployed or will in 2021 deploy indoor intelligence solutions for physical distance monitoring

57% of respondents indicated they have deployed or will in 2021 deploy digital contact tracing

"After a year of unprecedented disruption and global transformation, indoor intelligence technology has been thrust into the spotlight," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "The State of Indoor Intelligence 2021 provides valuable insights into how essential indoor intelligence has become for organizations, with over 80% of respondents indicating indoor intelligence and location awareness is important to achieving their 2021 goals. Forty-eight percent of respondents noted the pandemic accelerated their timelines for indoor intelligence adoption, and the study indicates organizations plan to deploy solutions in 2021 that support numerous use cases including social distancing, contact tracing, business intelligence, wireless device detection and more. We are proud to have developed a comprehensive indoor intelligence platform that can enable organizations to harness the power of their indoor data to empower workforces, build differentiated businesses, and enhance operational efficiency across a wide range of use cases."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

