Inpixon Workplace Readiness Solution Selected by Privée Clinics to Safeguard the Health and Welfare of Clients

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced that it has executed contracts to deploy its Indoor Intelligence solutions for Privée Clinics' flagship cognitive wellness clinic located in the atrium of the Conrad, Miami, hotel. The contracted solution includes Inpixon Pod Wi-Fi sensors, Inpixon Workplace Readiness Dashboards and Inpixon Mapping with the installation to be completed prior to the November 16, 2020, clinic grand opening.

Privée Clinics will offer personalized, high-end wellness services intended to enhance cognitive performance and physical health and beauty as well as to reduce stress, improve sleep and boost immunity against viral infections such as COVID-19. By decreasing the effects of stress on the brain through advanced technology oxygenation techniques and nutritional supplementation, Privée Clinics intends to help its clients slow the ageing process, particularly as it affects the brain. Privée Clinics was founded by the renowned Bankole Johnson, MD, founder and chief medical officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Inpixon's Mapping and near real-time analytics will help Privée Clinics with their efforts to provide world-class service to their clientele by showing trends and changes in people flow and density by zones using device positioning and dwell times. Inpixon's Workplace Readiness dashboard will provide a comprehensive viewpoint of the facility that can assist the doctors and staff members with a dynamic, multidimensional map of the clinic, including key insights on zone health based on area occupancy density, to support new safety protocols and regulations, along with the flexibility to address future indoor location-based use cases.

"Privée Clinics is delighted to implement Inpixon Indoor Intelligence technologies into our clinics to create what we believe is the world's first anti-COVID-19 model clinic system," commented Dr. Johnson, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Privée Clinics. "As a leading physician, I was impressed by the capabilities of Inpixon's offering and the fact they are already trusted by many notable healthcare facilities, commercial enterprises and the U.S. government. Inpixon's technology will assist with efficient client processing through the clinic and rapid decontamination of areas that need it most, delivering a safer, tailored and world-class approach to bespoke health care."

"Inpixon is excited to be included as a fundamental element of the new Privée Clinics offering," said Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon. "They are striving to establish a new standard of care during this pandemic situation and beyond, and setting a high bar for all doctors' offices and clinics to follow. We're proud to play such an integral role in this important endeavor."

