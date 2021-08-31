Inpixon's CXApp Event Platform Powers Aruba's Award-Winning Virtual Event

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that Inpixon's CXApp event platform powered Aruba's Atmosphere Digital 2020 Conference which recently won the Judges' Choice Award, EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2021 Corporate Event Awards' top honor. The 18th annual Corporate Event Awards recognize excellence in event-marketing strategy and execution. Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions.

Steve Gouldrup, Aruba's Director of Global Events, commented, "Amid the uncertainty faced as COVID-19 hit the globe, The CXApp's virtual event platform made it possible for us to get a custom-branded event portal up and running quickly as we pivoted to a virtual event. We were able to offer our global audience an intuitive experience to attend our Atmosphere Digital event from remote locations around the world. CXApp's engaging attendee features and insightful event management capabilities enabled us to effectively bring 'live event' touchpoints into the virtual world."

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, stated, "We are proud to have provided Aruba our award-winning CXApp event platform which helped them to deliver an incredibly successful event and win a top industry award. Inpixon believes its ability to offer in-person, virtual and simultaneous in-person/virtual hybrid events, all on the same platform, is unique in the market. Another advantage of the CXApp platform that differentiates it from competitors is the ability to deliver to attendees native iOS and Android apps that enhance their experience of the event regardless of whether they are attending in person or remote. Accordingly, we are witnessing increased demand for our event platform in support of the future of events."

In March of 2020 and just 19 days away from the opening of the annual Aruba Atmosphere in-person event for customers and partners, confronted with the news of COVID-19 pandemic's spread and the government's imminent shut down of events, Aruba made the decision to cancel the in-person event. However, Aruba had the foresight to see the silver lining in the clouds and made the bold move to offer an expanded, virtual version of the event.

Aruba turned to their proven partner, CXApp, whose event platform was used to host previous in-person Atmosphere events that included advanced features such as the integration of Aruba's location technology and 500 Bluetooth beacons for wayfinding across three floors of the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Convention Center, as demonstrated in this video.

In just two months' time after deciding to pivot from an in-person to virtual event, the Aruba team, using CXApp as the backbone event platform and leveraging resources and services from additional valued partners including production agency GJS Media Productions, creative agency RockIt Events, and 3D specialist Kaon Interactive, Aruba held Atmosphere Digital 2020 to resounding success. Aruba realized more than 22,000 attendees, a 389% increase from 2019, had more than 100 press mentions, and won EXHIBITOR Magazine's top Corporate Events award.

One of the key challenges with virtual events is to prevent attendees, whom are viewing from their computers or phones, from tuning out. To keep people engaged and to provide a personalized, memorable and engaging experience that stimulates community interactions, Aruba included in the event the following innovative features:

Mix of live, prerecorded, and "simu-live" content -- simu-live being a combination of live and prerecorded content that was live-streamed so it appeared to be live

Keynotes, topic-specific conference sessions, and training and certification classes

Contests and gamified experiences

"Show, don't tell" product demos

Musical interludes, attendee lounges, social media postings, real-time chats, surveys, polls and moderated Q&A

Content in seven languages for the larger international audience afforded by the virtual format

The complete EXHIBITOR Magazine review of the Aruba Atmosphere Digital event explores numerous best practices and is recommended reading for organizers of in-person, virtual and hybrid events.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

