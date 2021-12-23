Inpixon's CXApp Event Platform Selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers as Exclusive Event Management Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its CXApp event platform has been selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers (ABPM) as the exclusive event management solution for the group's three conferences as well as their virtual workshops and member meetings in 2022. ABPM is a global professional community that advances briefing programs as a vital tool for the success of its member companies. The association states that its membership includes more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

In the U.S. and abroad, the 2022 event planning season is underway, with companies looking for solutions to help manage their events and to address dynamic, pandemic-related challenges including travel restrictions, indoor regulations, and hybrid gatherings. The Inpixon CXApp event platform has the ability to address these challenges through its comprehensive and adaptable tools and features that can satisfy in-person and hybrid events of nearly any size, including large conferences, workshops, informal meetups, executive briefings, and high-end sales calls. The virtual event platform is custom-branded to the customer and supports in-person and virtual attendees as a multi-purpose solution.

"Just like many of our member companies, we're facing the challenge of hosting meaningful events and engagements in this new pandemic environment," commented Elizabeth Simpson, president of ABPM. "By using Inpixon's advanced event management solution, we're doing our best to emulate what our members are working to achieve with their own engagements. With the implementation of the CXApp event platform as our event management solution, we can easily manage and host our conferences, workshops, and meetings effectively, while providing our members with an exceptional experience. Part of our mission is to define standards of excellence and deliver innovative programs and resources to our members. Solutions like Inpixon's, that offer cutting-edge technologies beneficial to our members, help us accomplish that mission."

Inpixon's CXApp event platform will be utilized for ABPM's three conferences in 2022 which will include in-person and virtual attendees, the ABPM workshops, and the association's periodic member meetings. For in-person events, ABPM intends to continue utilizing the custom-branded MyABPM mobile event app produced by Inpixon which enables attendees to create custom agendas, navigate the conference site and sessions, view content, access local maps and logistics info, provide feedback, and view and communicate with conference attendees via the activity stream regardless of their location, on-site or remote.

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, stated, "We are pleased that our CXApp event platform was selected by ABPM to be the exclusive solution used for the association's numerous events, and we expect that members using our solution hands-on at ABPM events will result in significant new sales opportunities for Inpixon within large enterprises. We believe this selection is further validation that our CXApp virtual event platform is the market's most robust and adaptable event management platform, and that it is an especially critical solution during these dynamic, pandemic-challenged times. We are proud that ABPM and its elite blue-chip member companies will use our solution during ABPM's 2022 extensive line-up of conferences, workshops and member meetings."

Darby Mason-Werner, CXApp senior director of client and partner strategy, said, "ABPM has a long history of success enhancing the effectiveness of the briefing sector and events, and it has been my great pleasure to work with ABPM over the last twenty years. Among the highlights of my experiences with the association is our recent CXApp Live podcast interviewing Roxanne McCreery, President Emeritus of ABPM, who discusses the history of the ABPM, her vision for the association and how it has elevated the briefing profession, current industry trends and best practices, and case studies of well-known companies many of which are existing CXApp event platform customers."

For more information, please visit the CXApp events platform page and the meetings solution page.

