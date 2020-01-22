Inpixon's Indoor Mapping Platform Selected for Patient Wayfinding

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced its indoor mapping solution has been selected by a leading mental healthcare facility in North America. Utilizing Inpixon's indoor mapping platform, Jibestream, the solution is expected to allow patients to effectively search for and navigate to specific locations, such as reception areas, doctor and therapist offices, and testing areas and clinics, within the hospital's multi-building complex.

The U.S. healthcare market loses approximately $150 billion per year from missed medical appointments1, due in part to the difficulty some patients face navigating complex buildings. Inpixon's indoor mapping and location platform is designed to empower users to create map-enabled solutions that enable patients to easily locate and navigate to destinations within the hospital complex, in turn, reducing missed or late appointments, as well as enhancing the patient experience. This user plans to implement the Inpixon mapping and location platform within its app-based solution in a manner that will, in addition to the benefits outlined above, also address regulations and requirements for those with disabilities by providing patients a filter to navigate a path that is handicap accessible.

Soumya Das, Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We were chosen by this mental healthcare facility as their indoor mapping solution following extensive due diligence, highlighting our industry leadership as well as our user-friendly interface and platform flexibility giving users the control to create tailored solutions that meet their unique needs. Our platform provides these patients an easy and accessible way to effortlessly locate specific locations. Our indoor mapping platform is highly scalable allowing the hospital to address additional use cases as needed. We are excited to be a part of this important project and look forward to building upon the relationship, as well as introducing our platform to similar facilities across North America."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor data company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's indoor location data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

