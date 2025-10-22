iNPLANT LLC Launches XL Funnel: The First "No-Touch" Delivery System for Large Breast Implants

New device enables safe, efficient delivery of implants up to 1500cc, expanding options for reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery.

ALLENDALE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iNPLANT LLC, a leader in surgical innovation, today announced the release of the iNPLANT XL Funnel, a next-generation surgical device designed for the insertion of large breast implants (800cc–1500cc) using the "No-touch" surgical technique. The XL Funnel is the only device engineered specifically for this size range, addressing a critical unmet need in reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery.

The iNPLANT XL Funnel streamlines implant delivery by minimizing tissue contact, reducing friction, and protecting the integrity of large silicone gel implants during placement. By improving control and precision, the device enhances surgical efficiency and helps reduce the risk of complications such as capsular contracture and wound infection.

"Surgeons have long needed a reliable solution for safely placing large implants," said Dr. Paul Rosenberg, CEO and Founder of iNPLANT LLC. "The XL Funnel was developed in direct response to that need — delivering the precision, control, and protection required for these complex procedures while improving safety and consistency in patient outcomes."

Key Features of the iNPLANT XL Funnel:

Expanded Capacity: Accommodates implants from 800cc to 1500cc through a 6–9 cm opening.

Enhanced Control: Protects the implant from tissue and bioactive contamination (bacteria, oils, DNA), reducing risks of capsular contracture and infection.

Updated Ergonomic Design: The side slider enables instant, safe loading and correct-orientation delivery, preventing upside-down placement.

Surface-Active Coating: Dual-laminate hyaluronic-acid layer reduces friction, ensuring smooth passage for all implant types — smooth, textured, or nanosurfaced.

With the launch of the XL Funnel, iNPLANT now offers the industry's most complete line of implant delivery systems, covering every prosthesis size. Both the iNPLANT XL and iNPLANT Plus will be available to licensed medical professionals, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASUs) in Q4 2025.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.inplantfunnel.com or contact Customer Support at (201) 913-8833.

About iNPLANT LLC

iNPLANT LLC develops advanced surgical tools that enhance the safety, efficiency, and outcomes of breast surgery. The company is committed to providing surgeons with high-quality, reliable products that elevate the standard of patient care.

