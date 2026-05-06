InPlay Expands Partnership with Hubble Network to Enable Global Smart Labels and Wireless Sensors Powered by IN120

Next-generation NanoBeacon® platform introduces patent-pending data logging with seamless terrestrial and satellite connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InPlay Inc., a leading provider of ultra-low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Hubble Network to enable a new class of IN120-based smart labels and wireless sensors with global tracking capabilities across both terrestrial and space-based infrastructure.

Building on the recently announced partnership combining InPlay's NanoBeacon technology with Hubble's satellite-powered Bluetooth® network, the companies are now extending their joint solution to support advanced sensing and intelligent data capture through InPlay's next-generation IN120 platform.

The combined solution leverages Hubble's global network of more than 95 million gateways and satellite connectivity to deliver continuous visibility of assets anywhere in the world, without the need for dedicated infrastructure or cellular connectivity.

Enabling Intelligent Smart Labels with Data Logging

The IN120 builds on the success of InPlay's NanoBeacon family, known for ultra-low power consumption, compact form factor, and programming-free deployment, and a high-precision temperature sensor (±1°C), while introducing a patent-pending data logging capability that enables:

Continuous capture of sensor data throughout an asset's journey

Time-sequenced condition monitoring for applications such as cold chain and logistics

Reliable preservation of critical data across complex, real-world environments

Ultra-low-power operation compatible with thin batteries and energy-constrained designs

Support for battery-less energy harvesting applications, enabling flexible, maintenance-free deployments

In addition, IN120 features an ultra-minimalist design with nearly zero eBOM, requiring only a single external component, significantly reducing system complexity, size, and overall solution and manufacturing costs.

This capability allows smart labels and sensors to not only provide location visibility but also deliver a complete history of environmental conditions, enhancing traceability, compliance, and decision-making.

Hybrid Connectivity: From Ground to Space

Unlike traditional tracking technologies that rely on either short-range RFID or costly cellular infrastructure, the InPlay - Hubble solution delivers:

Seamless hybrid connectivity across terrestrial Bluetooth gateways and Hubble's satellite network

Global coverage without infrastructure deployment, enabling instant scalability

RFID-like cost enabled by simplified design and minimal component requirements, while providing enhanced visibility beyond passive systems

"With IN120, our collaboration with Hubble Network unlocks a new level of visibility into physical assets," said Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc. "Our patent-pending data logging technology, combined with an ultra-minimalist architecture, allows customers to deploy smart labels at scale with both rich data insight and compelling cost efficiency."

Expanding Use Cases Across Industries

The expanded partnership targets a wide range of applications, including:

Cold chain and pharmaceutical monitoring

Smart packaging and logistics tracking

Returnable transport items (RTIs)

Industrial IoT and condition monitoring

Asset tracking in remote or infrastructure-limited regions

By combining global connectivity with robust data capture and a highly optimized hardware design, the solution enables end-to-end visibility across both location and condition.

"For decades, RFID forced companies to build infrastructure around the tag. With IN120 and Hubble's network, the world becomes the infrastructure," said Alex Haro, CEO and co-founder of Hubble Network. "A smart label can now leave a warehouse, cross an ocean, and arrive at its destination with a complete record of every condition it experienced along the way, without a single dedicated reader or gateway in between."

Accelerating the Future of Global IoT

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in the IoT landscape toward low-cost, massively scalable, infrastructure-free connectivity. By integrating NanoBeacon devices with Hubble's network, InPlay is helping redefine how businesses monitor, track, and manage physical assets worldwide.

About InPlay Inc.

InPlay Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Trackonomy Systems, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power wireless connectivity solutions. Its flagship NanoBeacon SoC platform enables developers to build smart labels, active RFID, and wireless sensor solutions without firmware development, reducing cost and accelerating time-to-market. Headquartered in Irvine, California, InPlay is part of Trackonomy's global innovation ecosystem, advancing intelligent, power-optimized connectivity that bridges the physical and digital worlds. Learn more at www.inplay-tech.com.

About Hubble Network

Hubble Network is the world's first global Bluetooth® connectivity network. By overlaying an expansive terrestrial footprint with a proprietary satellite constellation, Hubble enables standard Bluetooth devices to transmit data globally without cellular modems or complex infrastructure. Hubble is transforming supply chain visibility, agriculture, and the circular economy by making global connectivity accessible for any device. For more information, visit www.hubble.com.

SOURCE InPlay Inc.