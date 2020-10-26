InPlay Launches World's Smallest and Software-programming-free Bluetooth Low Energy SoC

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InPlay Inc. has launched the world's smallest software-programming-free Bluetooth beacon product IN100 based on its NanoBeacon™ technology. The product is a software-programming-free SoC that will significantly lower the technical barriers, allowing any developer to easily build their own wireless applications without worrying about learning the complex Bluetooth protocol stack and embedded software development. This SoC, with a package size as small as 2.5mm x 2.0mm, is the ideal solution for enabling next generation active RFID or wireless sensor applications.

The developer simply configures the predefined ID and advertising parameters in the IN100's One-Time Programming (OTP) memory, and as soon as the device is powered on, it runs as a Bluetooth advertiser and broadcasts with the specified ID information.

The IN100 also supports various types of sensor interfaces, including analog and digital sensor interfaces. Developers can easily connect the IN100 to a sensor, configure its threshold, and once the threshold is reached, wirelessly publish alerts or raw sensor data information via its Bluetooth air interface.

Other key features of IN100 are:

Ultra-low power consumption

Avg. 1.4uA @ 10s as advertising interval



Avg. 650nA @ 1min as advertising interval

The Adv. data payload can be configured dynamically with an external MCU via UART interface.

Enhanced Security

Authentication of Advertiser's ID



Privacy of adv payload

1-wire bus for I/O and space constrained applications

Built-in ultra-low leakage load switches

Wide operating voltage range (suitable for all types of batteries)

1.1V~3.6V

"As the first chipset in the NanoBeacon™ technology family, IN100 brings a new design option for wireless IoT application developers with its excellent RF performance, software-programming-free, and ultra-low power consumption features, which will lead the next trend in wireless connectivity technology, expanding the use of Bluetooth technology in the Industrial Internet of Things by directly or indirectly targeting software developers at all levels," said Jason Wu, co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc.

The IN100 SoC is available in DFN8 (2.5mmx2.0mm) and QFN20 (3mmx3mm) packages. Samples are available now, with mass production expected in the first quarter of 2021.

About InPlay

InPlay Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.

