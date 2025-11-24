INPOWERD, LLC Appoints Andrew A. Luccitti as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Strategic Growth in OT Security Compliance

DUNLAP, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INPOWERD, LLC, a 'Service-Disabled' Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and leader in NERC Operations & Planning (O&P) compliance consulting, announced the appointment of Mr. Andrew A. Luccitti, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic move positions INPOWERD to scale its market presence and deliver even greater value to the electric utility industry.

INPOWERD specializes in power grid operations, regulatory compliance, risk management, and physical and cyber security solutions for registered entities, ISOs, and generation facilities across North America. The firm's mission is to simplify regulatory complexity and strengthen client business processes through trust, accountability, and service.

Andrew brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in cybersecurity, infrastructure, and strategic growth. He has guided technology Founders and C-suite leaders in scaling operations, navigating complex change, and driving sustainable growth for over 30 years.

Andrew's recent appointment as fractional CRO at INPOWERD's strategic partner, Ampyx Cyber, led by Mr. Patrick Miller, further highlights his expertise in industrial cybersecurity and the success of his go-to-market strategies in the OT Compliance sector for both firms.

"INPOWERD is entering a new phase of growth, and Andrew's leadership will help us sharpen our strategic focus and expand our market presence," said Earl Shockley, CEO & Founder of INPOWERD, LLC. "We're excited to partner with Andrew to build on our momentum and position ourselves for long-term scalable success."

Andrew added: "Earl's commitment to operational excellence and INPOWERD's deep expertise in compliance and risk management make this an exciting opportunity. Together, we will accelerate growth, strengthen the country's OT security, and deliver innovative solutions that help clients thrive in an increasingly complex regulatory and cybersecurity landscape."

This appointment underscores INPOWERD's dedication to delivering high-impact compliance solutions and advancing cultural maturity and leadership development within the electric utility sector.

Media Contact:

Robyn Wilder, Business Operations Manager

Email: [email protected] | Phone: (423) 949-4677

Website: https://www.inpowerd.com

