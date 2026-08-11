Input 1 Recognized on the 2026 Inc. 5000

Named among America's fastest-growing private companies.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. The recognition follows 86% revenue growth between 2022 and 2025.

Input 1 has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, recognizing the company among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Input 1 provides billing, digital payments, premium finance, and related operational services to the insurance industry. The company supports more than 2 million users and manages over $16 billion in annual premium volume for carriers, MGAs, program administrators, premium finance companies, financial institutions, and insurance agencies across North America.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. for a second consecutive year," said Todd Greenbaum, President and CEO of Input 1. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in our team and the relationships we've built across the insurance industry. We're grateful to our employees, clients, and partners for the role they've played in our growth. This recognition belongs to the entire Input 1 team."

As insurance organizations continue looking for ways to improve operational performance and financial visibility, Input 1 continues to invest in the people, technology, and services that help clients manage billing, payments, premium finance, and related operations.

"Our focus remains on helping insurance organizations improve operational performance, strengthen financial control, and create a better experience for the people they serve," Greenbaum added. "We'll continue building on that work as our clients' needs and the insurance industry evolve."

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies named to this year's list have demonstrated sustained growth while navigating an evolving business environment.

About Input 1

Input 1 provides revenue infrastructure for the insurance industry. Its managed billing services, digital payments, premium finance solutions, and operational expertise help insurance organizations improve how premiums are billed, collected, financed, and reconciled.

The company supports more than 2 million users and manages over $16 billion in annual premium volume. Its solutions help insurance organizations improve operational performance while working with their existing core systems.

Learn more at www.input1.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is a media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders. Through its journalism, events, and recognition programs, including the Inc. 5000, Inc. recognizes companies driving growth and innovation across the United States.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Input 1 Marketing

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888-882-2554

SOURCE Input 1, LLC