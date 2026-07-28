Input 1 Selected by Pivot Funding to Support Captive Premium Finance Operations

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a provider of technology-enabled billing, payments, and premium finance capabilities for the insurance industry, today announced that Pivot Funding, Inc., a Massachusetts-based captive premium finance company, has selected Input 1 to support its premium finance operations.

Input 1 selected by Pivot Funding to provide the infrastructure supporting its captive premium finance operations.

Pivot Funding was established to finance both personal and commercial lines of insurance. As the company expands its offerings, the team sought infrastructure that could support daily execution while staying current with evolving technology and policyholder expectations.

"Building a captive premium finance company requires a strong foundation," said Joey Asselin, Owner of Pivot Funding, Inc. "We wanted a platform that could support our team from the outset and continue to improve over time. Input 1 provides reliable automation, regular platform updates, and online access that allows both our staff and policyholders to manage accounts and payments anytime."

Pivot selected Input 1's SaaS platform to support efficient premium finance operations and provide consistent access for both internal teams and policyholders. Prior experience working with Input 1 through a third-party relationship reinforced Pivot's confidence in selecting the platform for its premium finance operations.

"Premium finance requires disciplined execution, particularly for organizations launching a captive," said Todd Greenbaum, CEO of Input 1. "Our role is to provide infrastructure that supports those operations reliably and stays current as the business grows. We're proud to support Pivot Funding as they build and scale their premium finance program."

Input 1 delivers billing, digital payments, and premium finance capabilities through a single platform, supporting insurance organizations as they manage inbound premium payments with consistency and confidence.

About Pivot Funding, Inc.

Pivot Funding, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based captive premium finance company focused on financing personal and commercial lines of insurance. The company supports insurance organizations with premium finance capabilities and partners with CHI Insurance Agency, Inc.

About Input 1

Input 1 delivers technology-enabled billing, digital payments, and premium finance capabilities for the insurance industry through a single, integrated platform. Trusted by more than 2 million users and supporting the management of $16 billion in annual insurance premiums, Input 1 provides the infrastructure insurance organizations rely on to manage inbound premium payments and finance operations with consistency and confidence.

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