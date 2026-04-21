Input 1 Powers a Seamless Billing and Payment Experience Inside the Insuresoft Diamond System for VGM Insurance Services

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a provider of technology-enabled billing, digital payments, and premium finance capabilities for the insurance industry, today announced the successful integration of its embedded billing and digital payment infrastructure within the Diamond System platform from Insuresoft, supporting long-time client VGM Insurance Services during its policy administration modernization.

Embedded billing and digital payments, integrated within Insuresoft’s Diamond System to support VGM’s platform modernization.

As VGM transitioned to Insuresoft's Diamond System to enhance user experience and position the organization for sustained growth, maintaining continuity across its inbound premium payment operations remained a priority.

Input 1's billing capabilities were fully embedded within the Diamond System environment, preserving revenue workflows across quoting, bind, and purchase without operational disruption. The integration ensures billing, digital payments, and premium finance functions remain connected across the inbound premium lifecycle.

"When an organization changes core systems, the most important question is whether revenue operations stay intact," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Input 1. "Our responsibility was to ensure VGM's billing and digital payment infrastructure remained embedded inside the new platform. That level of integration protects cash flow, supports growth, and gives leadership confidence during transition."

VGM has relied on Input 1's integrated billing infrastructure for many years. Throughout the migration, teams across VGM, Insuresoft, and Input 1 worked in close coordination to maintain:

Direct integration of billing within policy workflows





Consistent digital payment experiences





Operational stability across internal teams





Zero disruption to policyholders

"Maintaining billing continuity was critical to this transition," said Tera O'Hare, Senior Vice President of Technology at VGM Insurance Services. "Input 1's ability to integrate at a structural level within Diamond System allowed us to modernize while preserving the integrity of our revenue operations."

This deployment reinforces Input 1's ability to embed the inbound premium payments ecosystem across third-party policy administration platforms, supporting carriers and specialty insurers as they modernize core systems while maintaining control of revenue infrastructure.

About VGM Insurance Services

VGM Insurance Services is a specialty insurance firm operating across the United States with more than 30 years of industry experience. The company delivers tailored insurance programs supported by strong technology and operational expertise. For more information, please visit www.vgminsurance.com.

About Insuresoft

Insuresoft provides policy administration software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Its Diamond System platform supports carriers, MGAs, and specialty insurers with configurable core system capabilities. For more information, please visit www.insuresoft.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 delivers technology-enabled billing, digital payments, and premium finance capabilities for the insurance industry through a single, integrated platform. Trusted by more than 2 million users and supporting the management of $16 billion in annual insurance premiums, Input 1 provides the infrastructure insurance organizations rely on to manage inbound premium payments and finance operations with consistency and confidence across North America. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

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SOURCE Input 1, LLC