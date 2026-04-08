Capital Auto Protection Services Selects Input 1 to Support Warranty Financing Launch

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a provider of technology and services supporting billing, digital payments, and financing for the insurance industry, today announced a partnership with Capital Auto Protection Services, a Fort Worth, Texas–based vehicle service contract (VSC) warranty provider as it launches a newly formed warranty financing company.

Input 1 partners with Capital Auto Protection Services to support the launch of their financing program.

As Capital Auto Protection Services brings this new offering to market, Input 1 will provide its SaaS Premium Billing System (PBS) as part of the technology supporting the launch and ongoing administration of the program. Input 1's capabilities will support billing workflows and program administration within the platform.

The selection was driven by the importance of the technology stack and the need for a partner with expertise in billing and digitally enabled insurance-related transactions, particularly for programs tied to vehicle service contracts.

"Capital Auto Protection Services was looking for a partner that could support their growth plans," said Chris Farfaras, EVP & CSO at Input 1. "As they launch this new program, having the right structure and systems in place is critical, and Input 1 is proud to play a supporting role in that process."

Capital Auto Protection Services delivers vehicle service contracts designed to help customers manage the cost of unexpected repairs while supporting dealer partners with flexible program options. The expansion into financing is intended to support dealers and customers by broadening available payment options for vehicle service contracts.

"This is an important step for our business," said Andy Hillin, Owner of Capital Auto Protection Services. "We chose Input 1 because of our confidence in their platform and their deep understanding of billing, warranty financing, and the digitization of the insurance transaction. Input 1 provides the foundation to support our growth plans as we bring this new offering to market."

About Capital Auto Protection Services

Capital Auto Protection Services is a vehicle service contract warranty provider based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company delivers programs designed to help protect vehicle owners from unexpected repair costs while supporting dealer partners with customer-focused offerings. Learn more at www.capitalautoprotectionservices.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 delivers technology-enabled billing, digital payments, and premium finance capabilities for the insurance industry through a single, integrated platform. Trusted by more than 2 million users and supporting the management of $16 billion in annual insurance premiums, Input 1 provides the infrastructure insurance organizations rely on to manage inbound premium payments and finance operations with consistency and confidence across North America. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

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