Inqovi available for blood cancer patients to receive at home through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adults with certain types of rare blood cancers can now receive their treatment in the comfort of their own home, thanks to a new medication available through a limited distribution with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

Inqovi® (decitabine and cedazuridine), manufactured by Taiho Oncology, treats adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) (a type of blood cancer) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). Patients with MDS or CMML previously needed to visit a health care facility to receive intravenous therapy but may now receive treatment at home through Inqovi tablets.

Tracey James, senior vice president, pharmacy services, says manufacturers partner with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime because of its proven clinical expertise and ability to provide 24/7 patient care.

"Manufacturers appreciate our managed care access and our large reach in payer coverage. More importantly, they know AllianceRx Walgreens Prime offers robust clinical programs and we are committed to providing the high-touch service our patients need throughout their treatment journey," she says.

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, provides medicine for patients with certain rare, chronic and complex conditions. Known as limited distribution drugs (LDDs), the following specialty medicines are now available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime:

Bafiertam ™ (monomethyl fumarate), manufactured by Banner Life Sciences, is used to treat various types of multiple sclerosis (MS) – including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.



(monomethyl fumarate), manufactured by Banner Life Sciences, is used to treat various types of multiple sclerosis (MS) – including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. Phesgo ™ (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf) is a fixed-dose injection that combines medicines (e.g., pertuzumab and trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase (a family of enzymes) for injection under the skin. Phesgo is used to treat adults with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer (a type of breast cancer that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) and early HER2+ breast cancer. Phesgo is given as part of a complete treatment regimen that includes chemotherapy. It is manufactured by Genentech.



(pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf) is a fixed-dose injection that combines medicines (e.g., pertuzumab and trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase (a family of enzymes) for injection under the skin. Phesgo is used to treat adults with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer (a type of breast cancer that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) and early HER2+ breast cancer. Phesgo is given as part of a complete treatment regimen that includes chemotherapy. It is manufactured by Genentech. Retevmo ™ (selpercatinib), manufactured by Eli Lilly, is the first therapy for patients with advanced or metastatic RET-driven lung and thyroid cancers. Specifically, Retevmo treats three types of tumors – non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer and other types of thyroid cancers – in patients whose tumors are advanced or metastatic or have an alteration (mutation or fusion) in the RET gene.



(selpercatinib), manufactured by Eli Lilly, is the first therapy for patients with advanced or metastatic RET-driven lung and thyroid cancers. Specifically, Retevmo treats three types of tumors – non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer and other types of thyroid cancers – in patients whose tumors are advanced or metastatic or have an alteration (mutation or fusion) in the RET gene. Zeposia® (ozanimod), manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb , treats adult patients with relapsing forms of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

For full prescribing information and any warnings for any of these medicines, visit the manufacturer websites.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need everyday. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drugstores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley | [email protected] | 423.580.8821

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

http://alliancerxwp.com

