inQUEST CEO Appointed to Access Living Board

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Hoesman, CEO and Founder of inQUEST Consulting, has been appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Directors for Access Living, a leading nonprofit run and led by disabled people dedicated to services and advocacy for disabled people.

According to the CDC, 26% of U.S. adults have a disability, a prevalence surpassing that of any single racial or ethnic group, making "People with disabilities" the largest minority demographic in the United States. Serving the City of Chicago as a Center for Independent Living, Access Living promotes "dignity, community integration, civil rights, and equal access for all people with disabilities."

"I'm thrilled to join the Access Living Board of Directors and contribute to their impactful work as an ally and advocate for all people with disabilities," says Hoesman. "Disability is the only group that individuals can join at any time, often unexpectedly, due to accidents, illness, or aging," he adds. "Access Living's mission aligns perfectly with why I founded inQUEST: to create workplaces and communities that work for everyone." Scott's three-year term with Access Living begins in January 2025.

"Scott's experience in supporting clients to build more accessible and inclusive cultures will be invaluable as we continue working to address systemic barriers disabled people face in Chicago, Illinois and nationwide," says Access Living's president and CEO Karen Tamley.

Furthering "a lifelong commitment to advancing accessibility and equity," Hoesman says he looks forward to working with Tamley and with the full Access Living board "to advance the organization's independent living services and disability advocacy on local and national levels, leveraging a deep expertise in organizational culture consulting and an unwavering commitment to building more accessible, inclusive environments."

Through inQUEST, also based in Chicago, Hoesman works with leaders across global organizations and local enterprises to advance accessibility and inclusion, driving meaningful, lasting change.

Access Living supports thousands of people with disabilities annually through consulting, training, and advocacy. By partnering with nonprofits, philanthropies, and corporations, Access Living helps build environments where people with disabilities can thrive.

About Access Living

Established in 1980, Access Living is a center of service, advocacy, and social change for people with disabilities led and run by people with disabilities. We envision a world free from barriers and discrimination - where disability is a respected and natural part of the human experience and people with disabilities are included and valued. For more information, visit Access Living's website accessliving.org.

About inQUEST Consulting

Founded in 2011, inQUEST Consulting is committed to creating workplaces that work for everyone. Specializing in tailored strategies across diverse industries, inQUEST provides expert guidance in organizational culture, leadership assessment and development, talent structuring, change management, communications support, and inclusive practices. inQUEST serves startups, regional organizations, and Fortune 500® corporations. www.inquestconsulting.com

