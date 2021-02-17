InQuisient Announces Company Rebrand

InQuisient announces release of strategic rebrand, new website, and revised platform design. Tweet this

"We founded InQuisient to make data work for everyone. Through our powerful and intuitive platform, we help align strategy with outcomes by empowering leaders to more effectively identify opportunities, plan strategic goals, automate workflows, optimize processes and execute complex digital business and technology objectives," stated Randy DeWoolfson, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer, InQuisient.

InQuisient manages more projects and affects more project dollars than any other EA or IT Portfolio Management system in the world, including managing more than $6 billion in IT Systems for the DoD. The rebrand is part of InQuisient's broader strategy of providing simple and effective solutions to some of the most complex enterprise data management challenges. By evolving the InQuisient Platform user interface, and creating an online presence with a clear message and intuitive user experience, the company's product and customer-facing brand now more accurately reflect the simplicity and value InQuisient has always delivered for customers.

"InQuisient has elevated the way large enterprises interact with their data since 2004, giving every member of the team exactly what they need, when they need it, regardless of their technical acumen or seniority," stated Scott Dixon Smith, Chief Executive Officer, InQuisient. "We're excited to reveal our new branding, one that is more elevated and representative of the intuitive user experience and sophisticated technology powering our comprehensive platform. We're not changing who we are, just better communicating what we do best."

The next InQuisient Platform release is planned for Q2 2021.

For additional information and to request an online demo, please visit InQuisient.com .



About InQuisient

InQuisient is a comprehensive enterprise strategic planning and data management solution that unifies hybrid data integration and metadata management, enterprise architecture and technology asset management, portfolio and project management, risk modeling and process optimization in one easy-to-use platform. For more information, please call 888-230-2181 or visit www.inquisient.com .

SOURCE InQuisient

