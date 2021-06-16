InQuisient Announces New Platform Release, Enabling More Efficient Enterprise Planning via Expanded Tools and Features

The newly designed and enhanced InQuisient platform includes hybrid portfolio management capabilities and two new tools Tweet this

The release also features the all-new IQ Resource Manager, which provides Project Managers with new ways to dynamically manage resources and balance capabilities over the course of a project lifecycle. Using IQ Resource Manager, teams can make more data-driven resource decisions, including planning roadmaps to optimize existing available resources, identifying skills gaps within project roadmaps, real-time capacity and delivery visibility, and more.

Another tool debut is IQ Facilities Manager, which allows enterprise stakeholders to manage buildings, rooms and other facilities, manage facility-related incident reports and allocate initiative funds towards facility or room use.

Perhaps the most exciting of the enhancements is the integration of Hybrid Portfolio capabilities into the IQ Portfolio Insight tool. IQ users can now manage and roadmap Waterfall and Agile initiatives within the same portfolio and/or budget, visualize risk across initiatives, and ideate and evolve initiatives dynamically into either implementation, directly inside IQ's comprehensive portfolio analysis tool.

"Since 2004, InQuisient has been a pioneer in bringing leading-edge enterprise planning solutions and future-forward innovation to the market," stated Scott Dixon Smith, Chief Executive Officer, InQuisient. "In this latest release, we've taken another step in realizing InQuisient's vision of becoming the single platform that enterprises use to unify, align, innovate and drive strategic initiatives at every level."

Visit InQuisient.com to request a demo or additional information.



InQuisient is a comprehensive enterprise strategic planning and data management solution that unifies hybrid data integration and metadata management, enterprise architecture and technology asset management, portfolio and project management, risk modeling and process optimization in one easy-to-use platform.

