Inquisitr Releases Social Media Engagement Data From Facebook Content About Presidential Candidates

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inquisitr, an online news source of politics, sports, entertainment and all that is trending, has released social media data that was measured from October 2019 through January 2020. The data is from Facebook posts about President Donald Trump and Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

The Inquisitr.com data indicates that for overall engagement, posts about President Trump received 260 percent higher engagement than the average and 218 percent higher than posts about Sanders, who received the second most engagement. As indicated, posts about Trump performed the best with an average of 738 reactions per post. Sanders came in second with 339 reactions per post followed by Biden with 326 and Bloomberg with 253 reactions.

The average for the candidates was 283 per post. Yang received the lowest overall engagement with just 71 reactions per post followed by Warren with 115.18 reactions per engagement, the second-lowest average of the candidates.

When looking at specific types of reactions, the data was similar. For love specific reactions, Trump led the way with 19 reactions per post followed by Sanders with 15 and Biden with seven. The data shows there was an average of seven reactions per post for all of the candidates.

When looking at anger reactions, posts about Trump garnered 249 percent more anger reactions than the average and 136 percent more anger reactions than Bloomberg, who received the second most engagement. Trump had 61 anger reactions per post followed by Bloomberg with 45 and Sanders with 24. The average anger reaction was 25 per post.

For a ratio of anger reactions to love reactions per post, Bloomberg led the way with 14 anger reactions to one love reaction followed by Buttigieg who had 4.38 anger reactions for every one love.

"The research really showed us that whether people were reacting positively or negatively to the posts, President Trump garnered the most reaction by a large percentage," said Dominick Miserandino, CEO of Inquisitr. "While Sanders was second, it was really by a drastic margin with the other Democratic candidates following. The amount of engagement on social shows how passionate the general public is about candidates on both sides of the aisle."

