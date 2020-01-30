Inquisitr.com Achieves 240% Revenue Growth in 2019, Slated for Further Growth in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inquisitr.com, an internationally recognized news website, announces its momentous growth in 2019, achieving a 240% increase in revenue from 2018 to 2019. As of 2020, Inquisitr is ranked among the top 2,500 websites in the world and among the top 1,000 in the United States.

"I am proud to say that 2019 was the most successful year in Inquisitr.com's history. What's interesting is that this progress came during a time in which many other media platforms were struggling to grow revenues," said Dominick Miserandino, CEO of The Inquisitr. "We did this by focusing on content that is important to our audience and by investing in the quality of our writers, editors, and management team."

Inquisitr.com has reached a considerable milestone which places the site in prime position for additional growth in the new year. Providing quality content relevant to their audience has led to an increase in overall web traffic by 42% year over year. Inquisitr.com reports that no single source drives more than 25% of traffic and no single source of revenue represents more than 25% of the site's overall revenue. These figures indicate a deliberate, strategic diversification of traffic and revenue sources demonstrative of a renewed focus on self-sustainability and self-reliance.

"By diversifying our traffic streams and our revenue, we are no longer dependent on one single platform or partner to sustain our success," Miserandino explained.

While other prominent news outlets and media platforms are downsizing or have shuttered their doors completely, Inquisitr.com has more than doubled its revenue in the past year alone. The company is optimistic that its stellar performance in 2019 is indicative of future growth in 2020 and beyond.

About Inquisitr.com's CEO, Dominick Miserandino.

Dominick Miserandino studied social science at Stony Brook before taking a job on Wall Street. Miserandino went on to create one of the web's first pop-culture mega sites, The Celebrity Cafe. He has since worked for various companies and websites, shaping long-term strategy. He has been written about in dozens of publications, quoted in university textbooks, and featured on television, radio and in newspapers discussing internet strategies.

About Inquisitr.com

The Inquisitr aims to publish quality news and entertainment articles relevant to readers worldwide. All of The Inquisitr's articles are reviewed and edited by a panel of editors, in an effort to maintain the highest possible quality and best possible experience for its readers.

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, covering a diverse spectrum of topic areas including entertainment, technology, news, sports, and politics. Inquisitr.com is owned and operated by Inquisitr Ltd.

