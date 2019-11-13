inray Selects Software Toolbox Inc. as Preferred Distributor in the USA

SCHENEFELD, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inray Industriesoftware GmbH, a software development company focused on Industry 4.0 communication and systems integration, today announced Software Toolbox Inc. as its preferred distributor in the United States. Software Toolbox will be the first point of contact for customers in the USA for presales and technical support, sales and licensing for inray's OPC Router.

Software Toolbox expands its portfolio with the OPC Router, the Industry 4.0 software from inray.

"The development of the industry in the USA goes strongly toward Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory. To meet the increasing demand for the OPC Router, inray's Industry 4.0 software, we have chosen a partner with many years of experience in this field," said Sören Rose, CEO of inray. "Software Toolbox serves the American market optimally and is a competent partner for the best service."

As a reliable supplier for many years, Software Toolbox enjoys the complete trust of its customers. The team of Software Toolbox consists of experts for automation software and distributes a wide range of software products for industrial needs.

The primary goal is to offer the best solution to solve the customer's problem. The experienced team has been working successfully and independently as a successfully growing company for more than 20 years. "For many years we have been supplying the automation sector with software products; we know the needs of our customers. The OPC Router is the ideal addition to our portfolio to meet the increasing demand for Industry 4.0 solutions. The OPC Router excites us with its unique integration options and its ease of use, especially in the data work-flows editor," says John Weber, President of Software Toolbox Inc.

"Together with the customer, we find the best solution and achieve the greatest benefit. The OPC Router plays a key role in this."

Further information on the OPC Router can be found at www.opc-router.com or by connecting with Software Toolbox at +1 704 849 2773, at sales@softwaretoolbox.com, or at https://info.softwaretoolbox.com/opc-router-download here to inquire about OPC Router or download a free trial version.

About inray:

inray Industriesoftware GmbH is a privately held software development company based in Schenefeld, Germany. For more than 20 years inray has been developing standard software for industrial use cases and the digitalization in the production. The goal: self-controlling and optimized production.

Customers worldwide use inray products for the implementation of Industry 4.0.

www.opc-router.com

About Software Toolbox:

Software Toolbox is a supplier of industrial automation software, from project conception to completion. Software Toolbox advises the customer on the choice of software and supports him through all phases of the project. Software Toolbox was founded in 1996 and has experience in selling and supporting hundreds of quality products.

The focus is on the automation industry to deliver high quality products and services.

https://www.softwaretoolbox.com/whoweare.html

Media Contact:

Daniela Gebauer

inray Industriesoftware GmbH

gebauer@inray.de

+49 4892/89008-145

Related Images

software-toolbox-expands-portfolio.jpg

Software Toolbox expands portfolio

Software Toolbox expands its portfolio with the OPC Router, the Industry 4.0 software from inray.

Related Links

OPC Router Homepage

Demo Download

SOURCE inray Industriesoftware GmbH