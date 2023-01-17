InReach Wealth Advisors Recognized as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team by Forbes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InReach Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Scottsdale, AZ, was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

InReach Wealth Advisors, based in Scottsdale, AZ, Recognized as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team by Forbes Tweet this From L to R: Jason J. Ayala, CFP®, CIMA®, ChFC®, Private Wealth Advisor; Jamie Vargas, Practice Manager; Krista Tarbox, CFP®, Associate Financial Advisor; Kristi Morrow, CFP®, APMA®, CDFA®, CLTC®, Financial Advisor (PRNewsfoto/InReach Wealth Advisors)

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation's most productive advisors and their teams. InReach Wealth Advisors was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

InReach Wealth Advisors is led by Jason J. Ayala, CFP®, CIMA®, ChFC®. The team also includes financial advisors Kristi Morrow, CFP®, APMA®, CLTC®, CDFA®, Krista Tarbox, CFP® and support staff Jamie Vargas. They have collectively served the Phoenix/Scottsdale community since 2000.

InReach Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Jamie Vargas at 602.825.3212 or visit the Ameriprise office at 14500 N Northsight Blvd Ste 213, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 or their website at www.inreachwealth.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

The 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is developed by SHOOK Research and is created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. This ranking is based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience and is based on data from the previous calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institutions, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Jamie Vargas

InReach Wealth Advisors

602.825.3212

SOURCE Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.