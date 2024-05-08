inride CONSUMER TO DEALER AUTO AUCTION PLATFORM NOW LIVE

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the power of technology and AI, inride's new consumer to dealer app is revolutionizing the automotive industry by offering customers the option to auction their cars to the highest bidding dealership and provide dealers with unprecedented access to quality pre-owned inventory.

The new inride auction app launched May 1, 2024.

24 Million Reasons to Choose inride - Auction or Sell Your Vehicle Online

"We are thrilled to now bring car owners and dealers together through a unique online auto auction experience, ensuring customers the ability to cash in their ride with this industry-leading software platform," said Alex Perdikis, DC based automotive executive and inride founder.

Created in partnership with software development company Blue Altair, vehicle owners can now opt to auction their vehicle with inride's national network of dealers, who will bid on their car, risk-free. inride handles everything from beginning to end, including transfers, transactions and vehicle pick-up to ensure a seamless, secure and hassle-free process.

"We are very excited to see our collaborative efforts come to fruition with the release of this cloud-based platform," said Nilesh Dhingra, founder and CEO of Blue Altair.

Offering further assurance to inride's network is the inclusion of Cooley LLP, a prominent firm serving technology start-up companies, as one of their specialties.

"The inride team has combined its deep experience in the legacy automotive industry with its experience in the SaaS software sector to build a platform that is poised to transform an industry. This will be a win-win for consumers and dealers alike," said Mike Lincoln, driving force in the tech world and Vice Chair of Cooley LLP.

For more information, visit www.inride.com

