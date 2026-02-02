inride Files Patent for Agentic AI Platform Ahead of NADA 2026 Debut

Patent protects proprietary autonomous AI architecture powering Trade Agent AI; live demos planned at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- inride today announced it has filed a patent covering its proprietary agentic AI platform, including the autonomous intelligence behind Trade Agent AI, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to redefine how transactions are executed in automotive retail.

Unlike traditional software or assistive AI tools, inride's platform is designed to operate autonomously identifying opportunity, evaluating value, engaging customers, and executing workflows without human orchestration. The patent filing protects the underlying architecture that enables AI to move beyond recommendations and into real-world execution.

"This patent isn't about protecting a feature. This is about protecting a new operating model for how transactions get done," said CEO Nick Perdikis.

Trade Agent AI addresses one of the industry's most persistent challenges: sourcing profitable inventory efficiently. The platform continuously analyzes dealership data to identify trade-in opportunities, applies real-time valuation intelligence from trusted industry sources, and initiates customer engagement through a compliance-first framework that enforces DNC regulations state-specific restrictions, and contact policies automatically. The system converts opportunity into booked appointments – scaling across dealership networks with tenant specific configurations, without manual campaigns or additional staffing.

Auto dealer and founder Alex Perdikis said, "Dealers don't need more dashboards. They need execution. That's what agentic AI delivers."

The patent filing establishes formal intellectual property protection around inride's agentic framework, which the company believes represents a new category of dealership technology rather than incremental automation.

The patent process is being led in partnership with WilmerHale, whose intellectual property team is advising inride as it secures long-term protection for its platform and prepares for scale.

The announcement comes ahead of NADA 2026, where inride will showcase Trade Agent AI live in Las Vegas at Booth 2405W. Live demonstrations will run throughout the show, and the company is planning a private VIP event during the conference.

inride expects to announce additional partnerships with major automotive and technology organizations in the coming weeks. The company also believes its agentic AI framework has the potential to extend beyond automotive into other asset-based industries.

About inride

inride is an automotive technology company building autonomous, agentic AI systems designed to execute transactions—not just assist them. Its flagship platform, Trade Agent AI, operates independently inside dealership data to identify opportunities, engage customers, and convert transactions without human orchestration. inride is redefining how intelligence works across automotive retail and beyond.

