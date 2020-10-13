inRiver Announces Winners of PIMpoint Digital Awards for Customers and Partners

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- inRiver, a leading provider of product information management (PIM) solutions that help businesses sell more products, today announced the winners of this year's PIMpoint awards. The awards go to partners and customers who have shown excellence across several key areas. In today's evolving digital landscape, these organizations are leading the industry and driving success across the globe in building a frictionless path to purchase.

"We are proud to recognize the winners of the 2020 PIMpoint Digital awards as they represent organizations building amazing digital experiences that help sellers sell and buyers buy," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inRiver. "The innovation shown this year is very impressive and indicative of the complexity of the projects and the environments we are working in. It's no surprise the inRiver ecosystem continues to set the bar high for excellence in commerce."

"It's a great honor to be awarded EMEA Partner of the Year by inRiver again, as the competition is fierce," said André Brynildsen, CEO, Geta. "Geta is committed to delivering high quality solutions for our customers and inRiver is an essential part of this strategy. Together we are creating future of commerce."

"Ntara is thrilled to receive the North American Partner of the Year award," said Jeff Morris, CEO at Ntara. "I am proud of our entire team and our work with inRiver this year. What an honor to be recognized for our commitment to leading clients through the ever-changing landscape of commerce and PIM."

Winners were chosen based on key criteria including overall performance, time to value, complexity of projects, and level of service on a global scale.

EMEA

Partner of the Year – Geta

Partner Ambassador of the Year – Roy Eriksson from Consid

from Consid Partner/Customer Collaboration of the Year – Michelin and Sigma

Project of the Year – Vestas and Immeo

Customer of the Year – Intersport

EMEA regional partner awards

Partner of the Year – Norway : Geta

: Geta Partner of the Year – Sweden : Avensia

: Avensia Partner of the Year – Denmark : Impact

: Impact Partner of the Year – Finland /Baltics: Solteq

/Baltics: Solteq Partner of the Year – Benelux: Delaware

Partner of the Year – UK: Comma Group

Partner of the Year – DACH: Abilex

North America

Partner of the Year – Ntara

Partner Ambassador of the Year – Jeremy Peterson from Ntara

from Ntara Partner/Customer Collaboration of the Year – Broan-NuTone and Aperture Labs

Project of the Year – New Balance and Absolunet

Customer of the Year – Intermatic

Customer Ambassador of the Year – Andrea Hughes and Sarah Dubiel from New Balance

Congratulations to the winners of this year's awards. For additional information on PIMpoint, award winners, or session content, please visit the site here

