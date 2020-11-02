inRiver Closes $32 Million in Funding Led by Lugard Road Capital

"Global teams cannot waste time or money on manual processes, inaccurate data, or the inability to scale." Tweet this

As more organizations expand and enhance their digital commerce offerings, the need to scale quickly and easily increases. inRiver's product information management solution integrates smoothly with other technologies in the ecosystem to offer the most extensive and scalable multitenant SaaS solution in the market today.

The funds raised will be used to drive accelerated product leadership and extend the offering. The funding will support accelerated expansions in North America, the highest growth market, and will help open new growth markets across Europe. It will also help inRiver continue to build key partnerships and alliances to meet evolving customer demands.

"We are excited to partner with inRiver on this funding round to drive growth," stated Jonathan Green, Partner, Lugard Road Capital. "Digital commerce is a high-growth market and this will only strengthen inRiver's leadership position."

To learn more about inRiver and how we help organizations speed time to market and drive revenue, visit the site.

* Pareto Securities acted as sole manager and bookrunner in connection with the funding round.

About inRiver



inRiver helps organizations sell more products online via better product information. Its product information management (PIM) solution enables better customer experiences for branded manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and retailers to sell their products and solutions across any channel or marketplace quickly and easily. inRiver helps businesses increase revenues, customer satisfaction, and brand equity for over 1,500 brands and 500 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inRiver has offices in Chicago and Amsterdam. For more information, visit inRiver.com

About Lugard Road Capital



Lugard Road Capital is a global investment fund primarily focused on public and private companies in the Internet, software, consumer, and technology sectors.

