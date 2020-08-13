inRiver Expands Executive Leadership Team with Steven Baumgartner and Gauri Chawla

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- inRiver, a leading product information management (PIM) solution that helps businesses sell more products, today announced that Steven Baumgartner, vice president of sales, North America and Gauri Chawla, vice president, global alliances, have joined the inRiver team. These key hires continue the growth and momentum across the organization.

"The hires of both Baumgartner and Chawla build out our global leadership team during an exciting time for inRiver," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inRiver. "The growth opportunity in commerce today is unprecedented. These key leadership hires come at a perfect time to help support and enhance our customer growth across the digital commerce space, address the overwhelming demand from the market, and provide guidance to our rapidly growing team."

Baumgartner comes to inRiver with over 20 years of enterprise sales and marketing leadership experience across multiple industries. He's successfully led Private Equity and VC-backed organizations through periods of extreme growth and has played an active role in Chicago's technology community serving as an advisor and mentor with, Sales Assembly, Venture Scale, and 1871. Baumgartner holds an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird.

"Consumer buying habits are driving fundamental changes in the way organizations need to manage their product information," stated Baumgartner. " There is no better time to be in the space and I'm thrilled to join the global leader."

Chawla has more than fifteen years of alliance and leadership experience in high-growth organizations where she has built partnerships and technology ecosystems from the ground up. She was most recently head of global business development and alliances for Showpad, and has held senior leadership positions in both Marketo and Oracle. Chawla is heavily involved in the Chicago technology community and acts as an advisor to Kortical and as an advisory board member to Sales Assembly. She holds a JD from Pace University.

"I am excited to join the inRiver team and help build our global alliances and partnerships," said Chawla. "The opportunity to leverage strong partnerships and technology today is huge. The inRiver partner ecosystem is robust and innovative in developing new ways to drive revenue and bring differentiated value to our customers."

