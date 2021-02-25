inRiver Launches Adapter for Magento Commerce to Drive Omnichannel Revenue

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inRiver, a solution that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced that they have launched a Magento Commerce Adapter that streamlines the integration of inRiver and Magento Commerce, part of Adobe Experience Cloud to help teams quickly and easily sell products across any channel or marketplace powered by Magento.

The importance of a delivering an exceptional customer experience starts when a customer first engages with your product content. This happens in a variety of channels and marketplaces. Delivering relevant and accurate product information to buyers matters as e-commerce has become a key element of engagement across verticals and industries. Think of product information as your digital front door, opening the way for e-commerce teams to deliver limitless possibilities to both buyers and sellers.

"The launch of the adapter for Magento Commerce helps bring the power and scale of Magento and inRiver into one easy-to-use solution," said Gauri Chawla, vice president of global partners and alliances for inRiver. "The adapter helps customers experience the combined solutions quickly, without downtime, to start driving revenue across channels."

The value of the adapter for Magento Commerce:

Scale easily to new channels or marketplaces

Create and translate product stories to any language

Leverage real-time collaboration

Deliver relations, bundle, and group products synchronization

Automatically publish the latest product content to stores, store view, and websites

Adjust quickly to meet changing market needs or requirements.

"Customers expect exceptional buying experiences across channels," said Cody Crnkovich, head of partner programs at Adobe. "The adapter for Magento Commerce by inRiver helps make it possible to meet the changing needs of buyers at scale with product information delivered at the right time, format, and channel."

inRiver offers additional integrations to Adobe applications including Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe InDesign. To learn more about inRiver, visit www.inriver.com

About inRiver

inRiver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. inRiver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. inRiver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,500 brands and 500 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inRiver has offices in Chicago and Amsterdam. For more information, visit inRiver.com.

