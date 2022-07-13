INRIX Expands its Support of The Eastern Transportation Coalition's Traffic Data Marketplace

INRIX continues its support of Ten Coalition Member statewide agencies, and is the only provider of all six marketplace data categories

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INRIX Inc., a world leader in mobility analytics and connected car services, today announced it has been selected by The Eastern Transportation Coalition (TETC) as the only vendor to support all dataset categories in its Traffic Data Marketplace (TDM).

The TDM provides Coalition member agencies the opportunity to select from prequalified vendors in six different dataset categories: Travel Time and Speed, Origin-Destination, Freight, Waypoint, Volume, and Conflation. INRIX is the only company prequalified in all six categories, enabling a one-stop shop for consistent datasets. INRIX currently publishes travel time and speed data for 500,000 miles, volume data for 1.1 million miles, and generates aggregated and anonymous Origin-Destination/waypoint data for over 40 million trips daily in the TETC region. INRIX also offers conflation services in partnership with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), a nationally recognized leader in geospatial data and analysis.

"As we begin our 15th year supporting the TETC and its member agencies with our travel time and speed data, we are thrilled to be able to expand our innovation further into new datasets and insights," said Bryan Mistele, Co-founder and CEO of INRIX. "With one of the nation's most robust source data, derived from tens of millions of connected passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and mobile devices, INRIX looks forward to continued collaboration on ground-breaking cost-effective mobility data uses.

The TDM has its origins in the Vehicle Probe Project (VPP), which began in 2008 with the primary goal of providing TETC members with the ability to acquire reliable, real-time travel time and speed data for their entire roadway network without the need for sensors and other hardware. INRIX was the original VPP service provider and is the only company that has continuously supported TETC since 2008. Ten statewide agencies, with nearly 75 million in collective population, license INRIX services through the VPP to help streamline daily operations, improve safety, pinpoint investments, and deliver better traveler services.

"INRIX has been a long-term partner providing travel time and speed data to the Coalition and many of our member agencies," said Denise Markow, Director, TSMO Program of The Eastern Transportation Coalition. "INRIX data has been integral to helping the Coalition prove that scalable, virtual infrastructure is possible – and in many cases preferred – over investing in physical infrastructure We appreciate their service expansion to address all TDM dataset categories desired by our members."

INRIX also offers multiple additional service options to TETC members via the TDM, including:

INRIX Signal Analytics, enabling agencies to identify and reduce excessive delay and resulting energy and carbon emissions at signalized intersections. Signal Analytics generates current and historic daily, weekly, and monthly performance metrics for movements and approaches, and monitors travel times of trips traversing distinct corridors for over 100,000 traffic signals in the TETC region.

HELP, in partnership with Information Logistics, an innovative service for establishing direct two-way communication with travelers during roadway closures or other emergencies leveraging FEMA's Emergency Alerting System.

Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alerts, in partnership with Drivewyze, real-time traffic alerts to commercial motor vehicle drivers on rural and intercity corridors where other options for real-time communications are limited, to reduce crashes and fatalities.

Replica, leveraging INRIX to provide data and insights about the built environment and the ways people interact with it. Replica's data offers a holistic, nationwide picture of mobility, people, land use, and economic activity. By turning vast, disparate datasets into cohesive insights, Replica empowers people who shape the built environment to make the most informed, impactful decisions.

The TDM will be active for the next four years, with the potential for eight years in total if all option periods are utilized. INRIX provides significant discounts for combining multiple dataset purchases, and multi-year purchases. Services are immediately available for licensing by member agencies through the Coalition from July 1, 2022 forward. For more information visit: https://tetcoalition.org/projects/transportation-data-marketplace/

About INRIX

Founded in 2004, INRIX pioneered intelligent mobility solutions by transforming big data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights. This revolutionary approach enabled INRIX to become one of the leading providers of data and analytics into how people move. By empowering cities, businesses, and people with valuable insights, INRIX is helping to make the world smarter, safer, and greener. With partners and solutions spanning across the entire mobility ecosystem, INRIX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation – whether its keeping road users safe, improving traffic signal timing to reduce delay and greenhouse gasses, optimizing last mile delivery, or helping uncover market insights. Learn more at INRIX.com.

SOURCE INRIX